Increased beef cattle prices will be supported by reduced supplies in 2021

Strong calf exports in 2019, and a reduction in young bull finishing, have left the number of Irish cattle slaughtered up to June (706,900 head), down 6% compared to the same period last year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

More recent slaughter data from Bord Bia indicates that the prime cattle kill is down 7% for the year to mid-June), compared to last year.

This is mainly due to lower heifer slaughtering figures.

The cow kill is up by about 3% year-on-year, but this is not enough to offset the lower prime cattle throughput.

Production is expected to recover in 2022, based on this year’s increased figures for dairy males, beef males and beef females aged 12-30 months. The increase is largely attributed to higher numbers of 12-18-month-old cattle, unlikely to come to market before 2022.

Meanwhile, overall supplies of prime cattle in 2021 have been running 7.8% (49,099 head) lower than 12 months ago.

A total of 778,066 head of cattle were processed in the first 25 weeks of 2021. This figure represents a decline of 53,626 head from the corresponding period in 2020 (down 6.45%).

EU

At EU level, beef production is expected to decrease by 1.3% or 92,000 tonnes in 2021, due to lower demand from food services. However, exports to high-value markets such as Canada and Japan should continue to increase, thanks to recent trade agreements.

With strong demand in Ireland’s main export markets, and the reduced Irish supply of beef cattle, prices quoted for finished cattle have remained strong, with export meat plants actively seeking out quality in-spec cattle.

Base prices for prime cattle continued to climb.

The average prices paid for prime cattle for the week ending June 26, as recorded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, were €4.22/kg for R3 steers, and €4.24/kg for R3 heifers (these prices exclude VAT but would include all bonuses such as for breed-based producer groups).

The average price paid for steers and heifers in 2021 is 9% higher than prices paid in 2020. The average 2021 price for R3 steers is €3.94/kg, whilst R3 heifers averaged €3.98/kg, up to July.

The Irish R3 steer price at the end of June was 52c/kg (14%) higher than for the same week two years ago, and some 61c/kg (17%) higher than 12 months ago.

Live exports

Meanwhile, live cattle exports for the first 23 weeks of the year reached 181,274 head, 7% ahead of the corresponding period in 2020.

The trade of calves to EU member states, at 131,305 head, was 2.5% ahead of the same period last year but remained significantly behind the 184,351 calves exported in the same period in 2019.

Calf exports in 2021 to Spain, Italy, and Northern Ireland all increased during 2021, but calf exports to the Netherlands (over 46,000 head) fell back by 4% compared to 2020.

Cattle exported to Northern Ireland up to mid-June totalled 38,933 head, compared to 22,753 cattle in the same period last year.

Approximately two-thirds of cattle exported to Northern Ireland are destined for further breeding or production, with the balance for direct slaughter.