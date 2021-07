The British, the great supporters of Irish beef

Football didn’t come home on Saturday night, but things could be worse.

At least the British still enjoy a good Sunday roast. English hearts may have been broken, but English stomachs remain intact.

80% of all beef imports to the UK come from Ireland, which is far more important than any old game, no matter how emotional or traumatic it might be.

And so long as the English nation doesn’t turn vegetarian on account of the loss, life will go on pretty much as before.

Now, we will turn our attention to the marts, where the cattle that feed the English nation can change hands faster than Italian Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma changing his.

Macroom mart on Saturday had a total clearance of cattle with Friesian bullocks making from €1.80/kg to €2.10/kg.

Dry cows sold from €120 to €790 with the kilo.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.15/kg €2.35/kg.

Continental bullocks made from €2.25/kg to €2.50/kg. Heifers in Macroom sold from €2.10/kg to €2.55/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 9 Fr steers 602kg 1240 5 Fr steers 452kg 860 5 Hr steers 556kg 1020 3 AA steers 600kg 1420 1 Ch steer 685kg 1670 1 Lm cow 660kg 1460 1 Fr cow 685kg 1015

Dungarvan mart manager, Jonathan O’Sullivan, gave us this report after Monday’s cattle sale.

“The trade continues to hold strong with a great demand from buyers for all types of stores,” he said.

“Recent rainfall has led to increased grass growth driving demand. The cow trade is also holding firm for all types of fleshed and store cows.”

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 Lm steers 421kg 1090 5 Fr steers 604kg 1260 10 AA steers 390kg 960 11 Hr steers 327kg 760 4 AA heifers 400kg 890 6 Hr heifers 352kg 800 1 AA cow 655kg 1050

Tuesday in Kanturk is mart day and after the sale of cattle mart manager, Seamus O’Keeffe, gave us this report.

“A very big sale today for the time of year with 580 animals, including 80 calves. We had a big entry of factory cattle with a flying trade all round.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 705kg 1660 1 AA steer 535kg 1200 1 Hr steer 645kg 1290 1 Lm heifer 605kg 1340 1 AA heifer 552kg 1250 1 Ch cow 775kg 1590 1 Lm cow 730kg 1520

Dry cows in Bandon sold from €335 to €675 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks made from €342 to €443 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €447 to €740 with the kilo.

While continental bullocks sold for up to €578 with their weight. Heifers on Monday made from €419 to €645 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Fr steers 375kg 660 7 Fr steers 417kg 770 3 AA steers 333kg 780 6 BB steers 343kg 860 4 Hr heifers 441kg 910 1 Fr cow 510kg 850 1 Sim cow 515kg 1010

Big numbers and big prices were the order of the day at Kilmallock on Monday according to the mart.

810 stock, including 184 calves, were on offer. 148 buyers were present. A turnover of €620,000 was achieved - the numbers speak for themselves.

Heavy bullocks sold for up €1950 a head or €2.50 per kg. Lighter bullocks made up to €1280 a head or €2.80 per kg.

Dry cows sold for up to €1,370 a head or €2.12 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1,540 a head or €2.64 per kg.

The mart had 15 dairy stock on offer, a top price of €1,520 was achieved. Bulls sold for up to €1,800 a head. Runners sold for up to €700 a head and younger calves selling up to €400 a head.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 AA steers 375kg 800 4 Fr steers 311kg 560 1 Ch steer 545kg 1360 1 AA st 540kg 1310 1 Hr steer 535kg 1150 2 Hr steer 523kg 1140 1 Sim steer 555kg 1360

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €110 to €750 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €320 to €800 with their weight. Weanling bulls sold from €250 to €933 with the kilo.

Weanling heifers sold from €235 to €655 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €200 to €985 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €400 to €1,035 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Hr steers 805kg 1790 1 AA steers 710kg 1570 1 Lm steers 765kg 1800 4 Ch steers 408kg 1140 2 Sim heifer 400kg 1120 1 Hr cow 780kg 1510 1 Sim cow 705kg 1360

Ennis Thursday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 795kg 2110 2 Ch steers 752kg 2010 4 Hr steers 344kg 870 5 Lm steers 453kg 1350 1 Ch heifer 695kg 1720 2 AA heifers 495kg 1250 1 Sim cow 890kg 1970

“We had a very big sale for the time of the year with over 900 head on offer,” Geraldine Walsh of Ennis Mart reported after last Thursday’s cattle sale.

“The trade was strong, with beef cattle not as plentiful as they were over the past few weeks.

“As a result beef cattle were much sought after, with quite a lot of stock going north. Some very fancy prices were achieved for nice quality stores.

“A large entry of aged bulls on offer today and these averaged €1.86/kg. A Charolais bull of 1140kgs made €2,200 and a Limousin of 950kgs hit €1,950.”