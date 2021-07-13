Increased vulnerability of wheat varieties to Irish septoria strains confirmed

Septoria blotch is the primary disease of the Irish wheat crop
Unrolling the leaves is the only way to assess if you are applying the leaf-3 fungicide to the correct leaf in winter wheat. Control of septoria is the biggest challenge. File Picture. 

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 13:00

Teagasc has confirmed that Irish strains of septoria are able to overcome a source of genetic resistance present in a range of near-market winter wheat varieties.

This is the conclusion of a significant study led by Dr Steven Kildea - Teagasc crops researcher - that has been accepted for publication in the journal Plant Pathology.

In 2020, unexpected levels of the disease were observed on a selection of winter wheat varieties in a number of locations, each with the variety Cougar in their background, which has reported levels of septoria resistance.

Surveillance

As part of the Teagasc cereal disease surveillance programme, initial results confirmed the strains of Septoria isolated from these varieties were able to cause significant levels of disease on Cougar when tested under glasshouse trials.

“Cougar-derived resistance has been included in commercial breeding programmes for a number of reasons, including its initial resistance to Septoria,” said Dr Kildea.

“However, our work has now confirmed that this source of resistance is vulnerable to Irish strains of septoria.

“With upwards of 20% of the Irish winter wheat seed available for autumn 2021 expected to be made up of varieties bred from Cougar the implications of these findings are immediate.”

Disease

Research also confirmed that, in addition to being able to overcome Cougar, these strains are also able to infect and cause high levels of disease on a range of varieties bred from Cougar, including those under review.

There is no evidence to suggest that the septoria strains identified are more aggressive on other commercially available varieties, including SY Graham, which is now most widely grown.

Dr Kildea confirmed that further investigations are ongoing to determine how widespread this virulence is within the Irish septoria populations.

