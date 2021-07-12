Supports to expand community energy revolution announced 

National ambition of at least 70% renewable electricity by 2030
Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamonn Ryan launched a range of new measures to ensure communities nationwide will benefit from renewable energy.Picture: Damien Storan.

Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 13:00

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamonn Ryan launched a range of new measures to ensure communities nationwide will benefit from renewable energy.

The package includes:

  • Targeted supports for communities who want to develop their own renewable projects;
  • Good practice Principles that will ensure communities benefit from funds generated by other renewable energy projects in their locality;
  • A new Steering Board to guide the development of the community energy sector.

The Programme for Government commits to a ‘renewables revolution’ and reaffirms the challenging national ambition of at least 70% renewable electricity by 2030.

To meet this target, communities will play their part and, more broadly, the Government will provide support to renewable electricity projects through the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS).

“We have seen in other countries, like Germany, that direct citizen and community involvement in the green energy revolution both benefits communities and builds support for the radical transformation we need to make to reach our climate goals,” added Minister Ryan.

“We’ve already seen seven community projects - five solar and two wind projects - succeed in our first Renewable Energy Support Scheme auction.

“I want to build on this by providing communities with the expertise they need to develop more of these projects.

“Communities developing their own electricity generation projects is a new and exciting sector in our energy system.

“I want to ensure communities have a say in directing how this sector evolves so I have established a Steering Board, which includes several community representatives and advocates, as well as academic experts, to advise me on policy and implementation.”

