Ireland bids farewell to Galileo

One of the greatest Irish horses of all time died at the weekend.

Coolmore Stud in Co Tipperary announced on Saturday that the great Epsom Derby winner Galileo had passed away.

In a statement they said: ‘’Regretfully our world-renowned Champion Sire Galileo was put to sleep earlier today on humane grounds owing to a chronic, non-responsive, debilitating injury to the left fore foot’’.

Coolmore boss John Magnier added “it is a very sad day’’.

“We all feel incredibly fortunate to have had Galileo here at Coolmore.

“I would like to thank the dedicated people who looked after him so well all along the way.

“He was always a very special horse to us and he was the first Derby winner we had in Ballydoyle in the post M V O’Brien era.

“I would also like to thank Aidan O’Brien and his team for the brilliant job they did with him.

"The effect he is having on the breed through his sons and daughters will be a lasting legacy and his phenomenal success really is unprecedented.”

Success

Galileo replaced his own sire, Sadler’s Wells, as Europe’s top stallion, having provided Aidan O’Brien, his trainer, with his first Derby success at Epsom in 2001.

He was Europe’s champion sire for the first time in 2008, when New Approach was the first of a record five sons of Galileo to win the Derby, and then in an unbroken run of 11 seasons from 2010 to 2020.

Appropriately he became the most successful Group 1 sire of all time when his daughter Peaceful won the same race in June of last year.

His total of individual Group 1 winners now stands at 91 while no less than 20 of his sons have sired Group 1 winners on the flat, headed by Frankel and Australia.