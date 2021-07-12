Food businesses need to prepare for next phase of post-Brexit trade changes

The Government has been updated on the agri-food sector’s preparations for the next phase of UK import requirements which will be introduced on October 1.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConaloge said the UK will introduce new checks on certain food and agricultural products from that date and businesses exporting these types of products to the UK from the Republic of Ireland (ROI) are facing changes that include prenotification and new health certificate requirements.

“Brexit has already meant a seismic shift in how we trade with the UK and further changes are coming,” he added.

“It’s crucial that exporters fully understand these new UK import requirements and ensure everyone in the supply chain, from their UK customers to their logistics providers, are clear on their roles and responsibilities and can meet them.”

Procedures

Meanwhile, no new procedures apply to goods moving between ROI and Northern Ireland because of the Protocol.

“Given the volume and value of trade in both directions and the integrated nature of agri-food supply chains, the UK choice to leave the Single Market and Customs Union has had a profound impact on the trading environment," Minister McConaloge continued.

"This has unavoidably meant new burdens on companies through the additional requirements, checks and controls now in place,”

“It is now over six months since the end of the Brexit Transition Period and we see evidence of businesses adapting to the permanent changes brought about by the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

“The Government is committed to continuing to support the sector in adapting to these new trading arrangements and in preparing for the further Brexit-related change and disruptions coming later this year and in 2022.”