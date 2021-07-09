REAP interest shows willingness of farmers to improve environmental conditions of land 

Over 10,800 applications were received by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine for the new €10m Results-Based Environment Agri Pilot Programme (REAP).

The initiative, which will run to the end of 2022, pays farmers to maintain and improve the environmental conditions of their land.

Interest shown by farmers was more than five times higher than the 2,000 spaces originally allocated.

It led to the participation numbers being increased following a consultation that Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue had with the European Commission.

He told the Dail approvals have now been issued to 4,926 farmers for support to undertake commitments to increase the environmental value of their farm features.

There are no plans to increase the figure further, he said, explaining that as REAP was oversubscribed, a ranking and selection process was used to assess applications.

This process considered the presence of priority water areas (as defined by the Environment Protection Agency) and the proportion of Natura and Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) land on the holding.

Applicants have a right to request a review of a decision declining entry to REAP if they feel that outcome was incorrect.

Minister McConalogue, speaking at the programme launch last month, said REAP will help demonstrate the environmental value and economic returns from specific farm measures.

It will also allow a more focused use of funding - a win-win outcome, for both the environment and farmers, he said.

Irish Farmers Association Rural Development chairman Michael Biggins said the high level of application from farmers was no surprise.

This was due to the number who exited the Agri-Environment Options Scheme (AEOS), and new entrants having no environment scheme open to them.

“This shows that there is demand for environmental schemes among farmers,” he said, calling on the Minister to increase the budget to meet the demand and ensure that all farmers who wish to participate in REAP are given the opportunity to do so.