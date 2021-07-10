Finishers 'making hay while the sun shines' 

There is nothing other than positive news on the beef front these last few weeks and the finishers in a position to sell are 'making hay while the sun shines'.

Overall the prices at the factories have strengthened by a further 5-10cents/kg this week with demand for cattle at the processors driving the trade as the supply continues in the deficit zone relative to the need to meet the market requirements.

The intake at the plants continues in the range of 3,000-4,000 head/week under what would have the factory bosses feeling comfortable and in a position to tighten their rein on the upward movement in the returns to the producers.

It is now the season of the year when the beef prices are more likely to be in the latter mode than the former and the output from the farms building up, while the demand usually weakens as the main holiday season approaches.

Definitely not so this year as proof that rarely are any two seasons the same in the cattle business.

The base quote for steers has increased to 425cents/kg with a good percentage of the intake understood to be moving on a base of 430cents/kg.

When the bonuses for quality and in the case of Angus and Hereford the breed bonus are added, the finishers are now getting a decent cheque, which is deserved in a late season for the first of the grass-finished stock.

The heifers are moving on a premium of 10cents/kg over the steers on a base of 435-440cents/kg with all bonus payments as applicable to be added.

The word is that the factories are scouring the country for supplies and offering a variety of sweeteners to get producers to agree to accept the deals and part with the stock.

The rising prices are being reflected in all categories with both the young bulls and cows also stronger this week.

The R grade young bulls are now on par with the steers, which is unusual, and at prices ranging 425-430cents/kg.

The cow trade is strong after gains of at least 5cents/kg.

The good R grade cows are on 375-380cents/kg in general and in some deals up to 385 cents/kg is reported to be paid to get supplies.

The intake of cattle for last week was very similar to the previous week at 31,113 head compared to 37,329 head for the same week last year.

All categories of stock are currently lower than in 2020.

Last week's intake of steers was 11,816 head down from 13,670 in 2020, with heifers at 8,798 head back from 10,869 head last year, while the cow supply was down to 7,559 head from 9,163 head last year.