Weanling sales and managing grass for performance

I sold autumn born bull weanlings on Monday of this week.

I was happy with the price I got in the ring and it got me thinking about the detail required to achieve this.

The old saying of, ‘you only get out what you put in’.

They were Charolais bulls between nine and 10 months old out of AI and their mothers were good Charolais cross cows with a good drop of milk.

They were born last autumn when their mothers got the best of grass, indoors for the winter they had a good creep area with access to good quality forage and some creep feed and when they went to grass this spring, they had new grass every three days and were creep fed again for three weeks pre weaning.

Once weaned they were put back to good grass after three days and got a few kg of meal to keep them settled before sale.

They averaged 465kg at 293 days old.

On Tuesday morning I got a really nice phone call from the man who bought the bulls to ask what they had been vaccinated for and to compliment me for the quality of the stock.

He made the point that the industry needs quality suckler herds, producing these good weanlings.

It was lovely to get the call and a real boost after the last few years of very poor prices. Quality will always make a better price, but at times it is a low bar, unfortunately.

Key to the whole process on my suckler to weanling system is production from grass, be that in autumn or spring-born calves.

Both the cow and calf must get the best quality grass available on the farm at all times It is always worth remembering that the more grass you get into your cattle the better your margin will be.

Of course, this is also determined by the quality of grass you get into them. Sucklers will have better quality milk on high-energy grass and young stock will also have a far better daily gain.

It’s all about energy in and energy out. Creep feeding with meal should only complement top quality grass and the cows milk and should not be used to replace either.

Weanlings with high weight gain potential will benefit from and give a better return on investment than those with lower genetic potential.

Weight recording

Weighing of suckler calves is the only way of getting an indication of their mother’s milk supply and quality.

Suckler calf performance must be used to make breeding and management decisions for the future.

Milk is key to performance in suckler herds to keep costs under control.

Autumn calving preparation

Autumn calvers will all be weaned over the coming weeks if not already done so and are not far off calving again.

Plan to get calving boxes cleaned out, if not already done, in case you need to bring a cow with a difficult calving indoors for assistance.

Start looking at any repairs that need to be done to winter accommodation.

When calving outside, start planning grass supply for dry cows and any dry cow feeding strategy that has worked well in previous autumns.

Variation in grazing and growth conditions

2021 so far has so far been a difficult year for grass growth. Too cold in April, too wet in May, too dry in June and not enough rain in July yet!!

Grazed grass is a difficult crop to manage at the best of times on all farms. There is either too much or too little.

Obviously, growing conditions due to weather have a huge bearing on this. Stocking rates over the grazing season also determine how swards can be managed.

In all areas, any under fertilised swards are currently quite stressed and heading out very quickly.

This has been made more of an issue with the recent dry spell. It is amazing how quickly things turn too dry when we get a good spell of weather at this time of year.

Ground in general is very hard and although air and soil temperatures are excellent there is a significant deficit in moisture.

For those experiencing a drought on their farm it is essential that grass is managed very carefully. Try to slow down the rotation if growth is not meeting demand.

This will involve feeding additional ration to those already being fed and introducing some to other stock if needs be.

It may also require the feeding of round bale silage if it is available to slow down the rotation.

The rain in the last week, while still not enough for most areas, has improved growth on most farms.

Heavier type ground in particular is growing good volumes of grass.

Hopefully, we will get a bit more between now and the start of next week as it looks like settling from Tuesday again.

Stretching grass by strategic feeding

Creep feeding of suckler calves will help to reduce grass demand.

Forward creep feeding of grass will also help as you can afford to let cows graze paddocks tighter while keeping calves growth rates up.

Starting to feed meal to forward stores on grass will slow down the rotation while getting animals used to meal before being pushed for finish.

Some will also need to consider bringing in cattle intended for slaughter later in the year. Commencing the finishing period, a little earlier will take the pressure of the grazing platform.

Meal being fed on grass should not be too high in protein as there is plenty of protein in grass at present.

Fly control

At this time of year, during any very warm spell insects are going to be more common and provide more irritation to cattle.

If animals become affected by this you may need to treat stock for external parasites. Intakes will suffer in affected animals.

Keep flies off autumn calvers to help prevent mastitis issues.