EU Commission proposes to end the use of cages on farms

The EU Commission will propose to end the use of cages on farms for laying hens, sows, calves, rabbits, pullets, broiler breeders, layer breeders, quail, ducks and geese.

The proposal is expected by the end of 2023, with a view to the proposed legislation entering into force from 2027.

According to Compassion in World Farming (CIWF), over 300 million farmed animals are kept in cages across Europe. Moving to cage-free systems will be a major challenge for farmers.

The Commission’s plans to end cages includes financial support and incentives in the new 2023 Common Agricultural Policy to help farmers upgrade to more animal-friendly facilities. Member States can also draw from EU Just Transition and Recovery and Resilience funds to help farmers adapt to cage-free systems. The new eco-schemes for which 25% of direct payments to farmers are ring-fenced from 2023 will also include facilities for cage-free farming.

According to CIWF, there are 2,017,304 animals in cages in Ireland (53% of farm animals).

A CIWF league table ranks Austria best, with only 3% of farm animals caged.

Europe

In the Netherlands, the biggest exporter of meat in the EU, CIWF says there are 5,529,652 farm animals in cages (17%). But a new law initiated by the pro-animal Partij voor de Dieren political party will come into effect in 2023, stipulating that animals can no longer suffer pain or discomfort when kept in cages or stables, and must be able to display natural behaviour. Dutch Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten has said the new rules are ‘unworkable’.

Germany, one of the EU’s farming powerhouses, has 8,260,637 farm animals (14%) in cages, says CIWF.

Of the other big farming member states, Spain has 86,688,972 (89% of farm animals) in cages; Poland has 41,874,314 (82%); and France has 79,740,289 (75%), says CIWF.

While all farm animals benefit from current EU animal welfare legislation, only laying hens, broilers, sows and calves are covered by rules on caging.

Legislation for the rearing of laying hens adopted 22 years ago prohibited the use of battery cages.

EU laws also prohibited veal crates, and sow gestation crates.

Some Member States have adopted stricter rules than those in the EU's directives.

As a result, farming practices in Europe differ markedly, with Austria and Luxembourg almost completely eradicating use of cages, while others such as Spain and Portugal still use them frequently.

Animals and poultry

Laying hens and sows account for a large proportion of caged animals in Europe.

For laying hens, the EU in 2012 banned battery cages, but allowed farmers use "furnished" cages, which are larger and typically include perches and nests. Furnished cages are likely to banned in the upcoming legislative proposals. Some countries, such as Austria, Germany and Switzerland, already banned all cage systems for laying hens.

Furnished cages have lower mortality rates, parasitic disease, bone fractures, feather pecking, and cannibalism.

Free-range further reduces risks of feather pecking and cannibalism, but the risk of parasitic disease and predation by birds of prey is higher.

The risk of avian influenza and other diseases being introduced by wild birds is also increased.

Gestation sow crates have been banned in the EU except during the first four weeks of pregnancy. Farrowing crates during birth are permitted. It is expected the time in gestation crates may be reduced to a few days, along with other changes to allow pigs roam more freely.

Removing pigs from cages increases the risk of them harming one another, farmers, and their own piglets.

Keeping animals in unconfined systems will require new farming and veterinary skills, as well as increased farming costs.

Support

The EU Commission’s latest cages commitment follows a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) supported by 1.4 million citizens across the EU.

Within one year, the ECI organiser (Compassion in World Farming) in collaboration with 170 NGOs across Europe, collected signatures from supporters in 28 member states.

There has been overwhelming support in the European Parliament for a resolution calling on the Commission to phase out cages for farmed animals and to ensure that all imported products comply with these cage-free standards.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides together with Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová made the announcement at a press conference of the Commission’s response to the ‘End the Cage Age’ European Citizens’ Initiative.

By the end of next year, the Commission will evaluate how the ban will roll out, with the aim to revise the relevant legislation by the end of 2023. A public consultation will be carried out at the latest by early 2022.

The legislative proposal will also be based on scientific opinions of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), already requested by the Commission, the last of which is expected in the first quarter of 2023.

The Commission commitment will also address imported products, “introducing rules or standards for imported products that are equivalent to the EU’s”.

Animal welfare

As a major food importer, the EU can contribute to improving animal welfare conditions also in non-EU countries.

The EU's marketing standards, for example, already apply to imported eggs. The Commission will explore options such as enhanced co-operation with trade partners, additional rules on imported products, labelling, training, to ensure coherent rules for domestically produced and imported food.

"We need to make sure that imported animal products have been produced according to the same animal welfare standards applied by EU farmers and accepted by our citizens," said EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.

The extent to which cages can be used in food production varies dramatically around the world.

In the United States, 13 states have some bans on battery cages for laying hens, gestation crates for sows, or veal crates for calves, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.