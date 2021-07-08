Pig price drop put down to shift in EU markets

The failure of the summer tourism season because of Covid-19 has dampened demand
Pig prices dropped 4c on the kilo as demand from China eased. File Picture. 

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 17:00

The Irish pig price dropped 4c/kg last Friday, resulting in quotes for this week ranging from €1.66c/kg up to €1.70 or €1.72/kg in cases.

Throughput was back to 68,217 - a reduction of around 4,000 on the past few weeks. Reasons behind this price reduction are to be found across the European pigmeat market. 

Countries that had higher than average pig prices in recent months, Spain, France and Denmark (and Ireland) all dropped price by around 4-8c/kg last week.

Demand from China has tapered off and is leaving a small excess of product on the intra-European market place.

The failure of the traditional summer tourism season to get going because of Covid has also dampened demand.

This time of year would normally see high demand in Spain, Portugal, France and southern European countries but this has not happened as yet.

Countries with lower-than-average pig price all held their quotes so it seems that a levelling of the playing field in terms of farmers' pig price is ongoing.

Spanish market analysts predict that this is a temporary blip in the market and that the Chinese will be back actively looking for pork in the coming months.

Ireland’s percentage of the EU price has improved and is currently 104% of the EU average price as reported to the EU Commission for the week commencing June 26.

Factory pig throughput in the Republic of Ireland export plants for the week ending July 4 was 68,217 head which was 3,706 less than the previous week and 4,338 more than in the corresponding week in 2020.

