Relief as lamb prices begin to recover 

Lamb prices are benefiting from more stability in the trade at the factories this week with an improvement at a number of the plants a welcome relief.

After a great run on the trade earlier in the season, the lamb prices have been through some turbulent times in recent weeks which cut the shine off the returns from the factories.

Now they appear to have turned the corner again, stabilising, and showing some recovery.

Most of the factories are offering 600cents/kg this week plus the quality bonus with reports of some of the plants paying 610cents/kg and even mention of 620 cents/kg.

Some of the farming leaders are advising producers to adopt to harder selling and set a target of 640-650cents/kg claiming that the scarcity of supply and current demand on the market justifies the higher price.

Prices at the live sales at the marts on Monday were improved at some centres, while others were stable.

There was 350 head on offer at Corrin Mart this week.

Butchers paid up to €101 over for the lambs. There was a top price of €155 paid for a pen of eleven weighing 54 kgs, while a pen of seven weighing 53 kgs made €150 and a pen of twelve weighing 52 kgs sold for €148. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €88 over.

There was a larger entry than the previous week at Kilkenny where the prices were improved by up to €3/head.

Butchers paid up to €88 over for the lambs. A pen of twenty-seven weighing 50 kgs sold for €138, while a pen of ten weighing 53 kgs sold for €140 and a pen of ten weighing 52 kgs made €139. The factory lambs sold for up to €84 over.