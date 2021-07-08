Relief as lamb prices begin to recover 

More stability in trade evident this week 
Relief as lamb prices begin to recover 

A pen of lambs at Kenmare Mart this week. File Picture. 

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 15:00
Martin Ryan

Lamb prices are benefiting from more stability in the trade at the factories this week with an improvement at a number of the plants a welcome relief.

After a great run on the trade earlier in the season, the lamb prices have been through some turbulent times in recent weeks which cut the shine off the returns from the factories. 

Now they appear to have turned the corner again, stabilising, and showing some recovery.

Most of the factories are offering 600cents/kg this week plus the quality bonus with reports of some of the plants paying 610cents/kg and even mention of 620 cents/kg.

Some of the farming leaders are advising producers to adopt to harder selling and set a target of 640-650cents/kg claiming that the scarcity of supply and current demand on the market justifies the higher price.

Prices at the live sales at the marts on Monday were improved at some centres, while others were stable.

There was 350 head on offer at Corrin Mart this week. 

Butchers paid up to €101 over for the lambs. There was a top price of €155 paid for a pen of eleven weighing 54 kgs, while a pen of seven weighing 53 kgs made €150 and a pen of twelve weighing 52 kgs sold for €148. The factory-type lambs sold for up to €88 over.

There was a larger entry than the previous week at Kilkenny where the prices were improved by up to €3/head.

Butchers paid up to €88 over for the lambs. A pen of twenty-seven weighing 50 kgs sold for €138, while a pen of ten weighing 53 kgs sold for €140 and a pen of ten weighing 52 kgs made €139. The factory lambs sold for up to €84 over.

Read More

Marts Report: Farmers rally for Cork ARC Cancer support

More in this section

Nationwide CAP discussions begin  Nationwide CAP discussions begin 
Highest work-related deaths in 2020 were in agriculture Highest work-related deaths in 2020 were in agriculture
ICOS marks International Day of Co-operatives 2021 ICOS marks International Day of Co-operatives 2021
A caterpillar and a nest with many caterpillars on a tree

New regulations to protect plant health introduced

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices