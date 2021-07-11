A back door protocol existed long before current iteration

I'm aware many of ye are tired of hearing details of the Northern Ireland Protocol which has been agitating the airwaves for the last few years.

But believe me when I say there has always been an infinitely nuanced and quite touching Protocol in place in the Ulster in which I grew up in the 1940s and ‘50s of the last century.

It enabled many thousands of Ulster folk born on both sides of the divide to exist together in peace.

That certainly is a historic pure truth.

I'll illustrate the point by remembering the special friendship between my Papish father Sandy and our next-door neighbour the Orangeman Bob Armstrong whose farm was next door to Sandy's little country shop in Belnaleck outside Enniskillen.

Bob and Sandy deployed the traditional Protocol all their lives to great effect.

Against the odds

Against all the odds they created a situation where they were best friends.

Consider the realities of that era. Bob Armstrong, given his background, could never be seen buying groceries in Sandy's Papish shop.

The two dealt with that, under the Protocol, by Bob coming down to our kitchen after dark, sharing a bottle of stout with Sandy before the hearth fire and then mentioning what he required from the shop, items like a Large Player of cigarettes, maybe a mantle for his Tilley lamp or a vaporiser also for the lamp.

Sandy would then send one of his teenagers out to the shop to bring the shopping back, again through the back door.

And the two might likely share another bottle of stout before Bob went home. Again by the back door of course.

The mantlepiece

I recall when the current Queen of England was crowned, Sandy received from his suppliers a tea caddy bearing the image of the new monarch. No way could that be displayed in our shop. He presented it, tea and all, to Bob and it was the centrepiece of Bob's mantlepiece in his roadside Rose Cottage, constantly being polished by Bob's housekeeper Meta.

On our mantlepiece, by comparison, there were holy pictures and statues and a painting of Owen Roe O'Neill, the Tyrone rebel, which I possess to this day.

Again a folkloric fragment of the pure truth.

Farming

On the marching season’s big day, July 12, Sandy's Papish sons looked after Bob's cows for the day and evening, milking and feeding them in their stalls before letting them out for the night.

Bob was a progressive farmer too, he had a milking machine when there were few of those around.

He also was the first in the district to make silage and many thought he had gone mad when he started that process until they saw, later, how their own cattle were crazy to gobble up any scraps of silage that fell from his trailer going out to the land.

That is only one element of the protocol between the two friends.

Both men are long gone from us now. I better leave ye now and hope we meet again next week.

Slan agus Slainte in the meantime.