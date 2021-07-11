While accountants can’t predict the future, they can set out a good financial plan for you

Clairvoyants, Psychics, Mind Readers, Crystal ball gazers, Horoscope and Tarot Card Readers, oracles, palmers, fortune tellers and certain postmen from Donegal.

The variety of titles afforded to these tea-leaf gazers is in of itself a display of the breath of industry built around offering predictions.

Last week I happened to see one such fortune teller in action operating from their roadside pitch.

I observed from a distance rather than as a customer of said truth speaker, I was close enough to notice quite the princely sum being exchanged by the customer for whatever pearls of wisdom were imparted.

There is something quite illogical about the whole set up, yet the industry of prediction is probably as old as time itself.

A couple of hundred years ago the ghosts of past present and future were immortalised in Charles Dickens' Christmas Carol with Ebenezer Scrooge.

Paying someone to recant your past to you is about as useful as knowing what you had for Sunday dinner three weeks ago, interesting as a novelty factor yet entirely useless information as the past is quite literally in the past.

Unless you are literally physically lost and are entirely absent of self-awareness then getting an outsider to tell you how you're currently fixed is almost equally useless.

The future

The real value to be gained from such interactions must surely lie in the predictions of your future.

After all most of us would like to have some grasp on our destiny.

Here my friends I too can share in the skills and talents of soothsayers by offering you two certainties for your life ahead, death and taxes to borrow the phrase accredited to Benjamin Franklin.

My powers of prediction on when exactly you will die are not as well honed as my powers of prediction on taxes.

All jokes aside, it seems more than logical to me that practically all persons would benefit from an advice session on one of the true certainties in life.

The present

Any good accountant can recant your past, for example telling you what profit your business made last your or how much your gross earnings were.

Equally a good accountant can also map out your current position - tell you what your net worth is, prepare a statement of affairs and tell you whether your solvent, insolvent, liquid or illiquid and map out your income versus expenses.

Financial fortune telling takes a bit of skill, a mix of accountancy, taxation and financial analysis skills, analysing your business trends, your future spending plans, the obstacles on your horizon, preparing a plan for you to get the most out of your business in a tax-efficient manner.

Whether dealing with mystics or financial guru’s believe it or not many people don’t want the truth.

Many would rather hear the magical version of events where all their problems are solved with a magic wand.

If you really want the truth of where you are heading then you better get to grips with where you're at.

To borrow an analogy, if the car your driving is a 1991 clapped out banger and you have aspirations to win a formula one race, then you really need to upgrade your car and more than likely your driving skills, you probably also need to accept the fact that it is unlikely that you’ll achieve that goal from your current position.

So too from a financial perspective, if your expenses are more than your income, and if you’re already laden with debt, extracting yourself from your current predicament will take time and effort, and getting yourself to a position of financial comfort and wealth will require a total overhaul of your finances.

Investing time in understanding what’s working well in your business and more importantly what is not and making a plan for your future will go along way towards realising your aspirations rather than simply hoping for a good outcome in the future.

Sometimes it's best to face your truth and take charge of your own destiny. If it makes you feel any better in the meantime my crystal ball indicates great things ahead for you.

Chartered tax adviser Kieran Coughlan, Belgooly, Co Cork