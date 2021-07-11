21 acre land parcel arrives onto the market near Kanturk

Quality land at the ready 
The ground is expected to fetch between €10,000 and €12,000 per acre. 

Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 09:00
Conor Power

Close to where the modern co-operative movement was founded in Ireland, the entrepreneurial spirit of agricultural progress is alive and well to this day in North Cork.

Any attractive parcels of land that come on the market are keenly regarded by a cohort of farmers who know their business inside out.

A 21-acre non-residential holding has just come on the market and is located just 3.6km west of the vibrant market town of Kanturk – famous for its cattle mart and its thriving creamery sector.

“It’s exceptionally fine land,” says Blarney-based auctioneer Dan Fleming of the property, “and it’s in a very convenient location close to the town.

“It’s almost tied to the town, with a lot of houses built along this road.” 

This gives the property hints of what one might describe as “hope value” but the real attraction is in the quality of the land which, the selling agent says, would be suitable for a variety of uses and could be used for tillage or kept in pasture.

“It could be of use to an adjoining farmer or used as an outside farm,” says Dan. “It has exceptionally good land. It has a cattle crush as well.” 

There is a healthy mix of farming sectors active in the locality, where dairying is the dominant one.

“It’s in great dairying country,” says Dan, “and it’s great cattle country as well. There’s also plenty of equestrian interest and grain-growing too.”

The holding has a small section of road frontage and its modest size means it will fit the budget of a good range of candidates, including those simply looking to put their money in a safe place where it will generate income.

“What we’re seeing a lot of now are people with a bit of money who want to invest it in land,” says Dan.

“If you lease that land, it’s tax free and there are some people who are turning to that now rather than to housing.” 

Whoever the next owner will be, they are expected to pay between €10,000 and €12,000 per acre for this quality parcel.

New regulations to protect plant health introduced

