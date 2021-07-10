€700k sought for 86 acre residential farm west of Limerick city

The area around Kildimo, to the west of Limerick City, has been in strong demand in recent years as both a satellite town and as an area of agricultural value.

The lands in this part of the world are generally of high quality and the mixture of agricultural sectors ensures a lively level of demand for good land.

A substantial parcel of land has just come on the market with Limerick auctioneers GVM.

The 86-acre residential farm is in the townland of Kilmoreen, a couple of kilometres south of Kildimo village, 8km north of Adare and 15km from Limerick city centre.

According to the selling agent Tom Crosse, this land isn’t all pure golden pasture and contains a mixture of levels.

“It’s a fine holding,” says Tom.

“It wouldn’t be the crème de la crème, it’s a mixed holding with some very good quality and some fields of lesser quality.” In the main, he says, the land is reasonably good and ideal for dairying, beef cattle, equestrian or meadowing use.

In the locality, there are representatives of all those sectors. Added to that substantial list, is the person simply looking for a property to live in that comes complete with an investment in land which can then be let out.

Its location within a short commute of the city makes it a very viable option for the non-farmer/ investor market as well.

There’s a central roadway that leads to the house in the centre of the holding, which is in reasonable condition throughout.

It’s a single-storey traditional dwelling of charm in a private and leafy location, according to the selling agents and it has oil-fired central heating.

There is a new slate roof on the house, as well as upvc windows. The accommodation includes a sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms.

“Its location is good,” says Tom.

“It’s within 15 minutes of the city, it’s within seven or eight minutes’ drive of both Adare and Kildimo.

“There’s the nice single-storey farmhouse on it with a bit of character. That does need a bit of work but it’s a fine property.”

So far, the interest seems to be building from a variety of sources.

The price guide is €700,000 (€8,000/acre), representing a good value purchase for a variety of potential bidders.