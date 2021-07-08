New regulations to protect plant health introduced

'Ireland has a favourable plant health status'
New regulations to protect plant health introduced

Processionary moths feed on oak leaves, causing significant damage to the tree. File Picture. 

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 13:05

New legislation - European Union (Plant Health Controls) Regulations 2021 (S.I. no. 310 of 2021) - has been introduced that sets out the notification requirements on the arrival of certain plants and plant products from European member states.

Many plant pests and diseases found elsewhere are still not present in Ireland and the Department of Agriculture has implemented a strict plant health regime in order to protect this plant health status here.

The plants and plant products listed in the new Regulations are host species of harmful organisms including Fireblight, both Oak and Pine Processionary Moth, Oriental Chestnut gall wasp, and certain spruce bark beetle, which are of particular concern to Ireland.

Notification is required so that the necessary inspections can be carried out.

Included in the list of plants for planting are lavender and rosemary. The list of plant products requiring notification includes fuelwood.

“Plant health controls are fundamental to the protection of Ireland’s plant health status,” Minister of State, Senator Pippa Hackett said.

“By notifying the Department of the arrival of these plants and plant products into the State, operators will be playing a vital role in preventing the spread of destructive pests and diseases.

“This will help to maintain and further strengthen Ireland’s favourable plant health status”.

Read More

Nationwide CAP discussions begin 

More in this section

Highest work-related deaths in 2020 were in agriculture Highest work-related deaths in 2020 were in agriculture
ICOS marks International Day of Co-operatives 2021 ICOS marks International Day of Co-operatives 2021
AgriTech SAT [SEED] Summit to take place on Thursday  AgriTech SAT [SEED] Summit to take place on Thursday 
New regulations to protect plant health introduced

Nationwide CAP discussions begin 

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices