New regulations to protect plant health introduced

New legislation - European Union (Plant Health Controls) Regulations 2021 (S.I. no. 310 of 2021) - has been introduced that sets out the notification requirements on the arrival of certain plants and plant products from European member states.
Many plant pests and diseases found elsewhere are still not present in Ireland and the Department of Agriculture has implemented a strict plant health regime in order to protect this plant health status here.
The plants and plant products listed in the new Regulations are host species of harmful organisms including Fireblight, both Oak and Pine Processionary Moth, Oriental Chestnut gall wasp, and certain spruce bark beetle, which are of particular concern to Ireland.
Notification is required so that the necessary inspections can be carried out.
Included in the list of plants for planting are lavender and rosemary. The list of plant products requiring notification includes fuelwood.
“Plant health controls are fundamental to the protection of Ireland’s plant health status,” Minister of State, Senator Pippa Hackett said.
“By notifying the Department of the arrival of these plants and plant products into the State, operators will be playing a vital role in preventing the spread of destructive pests and diseases.
“This will help to maintain and further strengthen Ireland’s favourable plant health status”.