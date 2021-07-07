Afforestation levels down 63% while Cork and Kerry have the highest areas nationally

Afforestation levels are down 63% in Ireland since 2016 and according to the Forestry Statistics Report 2021 which has been published by the Department of Agriculture, just 2,434ha of new forests were created in 2020.

Counties Cork and Kerry emerged with the highest afforestation area in the country at 293ha and 289ha respectively.

These latest figures show that Ireland is way behind on the Climate Action Plan’s afforestation targets of planting 8,000ha per annum, and the delays with the issuing of licences mean farmers are walking away from the sector altogether while the sawmills here continue to satisfy customer demand by importing logs from Scotland.

Mark McAuley, director of Forest Industries Ireland (FII), said the total afforestation level is a “painful joke” and an indictment on the department’s handling of the licencing issue.

He also says it is becoming increasingly unsustainable for the industry here to import logs from Scotland because of the demand that is on Scottish trees now.

“A total afforestation level of 2,400ha across the country is a painful joke and the level of afforestation we have now and it is a real indictment of what the department has been doing.

“In 2016, 6,500ha were planted but what the 2,400ha says to me is that farmers have lost interest in forestry; if a farmer applies for a licence and he doesn’t get approval for two years, he has moved on and gone and done something else in the meantime.

“The other thing is that farmers now realise the delays that are in the system and they are not even thinking about forestry as a viable option any more.

“This is a shame because forestry is a really good financial option for farmers but the system has become so decrepit, it is putting people off becoming involved.

“The confidence is gone and it is becoming more and more difficult to convince farmers that planting is a good idea.”

Sawmills

During the week, Mike Glennon, joint managing director of Glennon Brothers’ sawmills, highlighted a shipload of logs leaving Scotland to keep the Fermoy plant running.

He says this is because of the licence issues here which, he added, is also negatively impacting timber levels that are needed to build houses.

And, Mr Glennon, like Mr McAuley warned that the importation of logs from Scotland is no longer sustainable.

“There is huge competing demand on Scottish trees and therefore it is absolutely not sustainable to be importing logs to satisfy the need, especially when we have a huge volume of timber potentially available here,” said Mr McAuley.

“There is no lack of trees or mature forests in Ireland — the problem is getting a licence to fell them.

“Sawmills are also importing finished timber because of the shortfall of the product here — they are doing that to satisfy their customers.

"There are builders yards up and down the country that have a shortage of timber in them, and builders coming away without the timber they need to build house extensions, etc.”

Market demand

Mr McAuley also says there is “huge demand” for timber globally and Ireland is unable to tap into that market.

“There is huge demand for timber globally and this has become a lost opportunity for Ireland,” he continued.

“Ireland could be sending a lot of timber into the UK, for example, and really growing our export market there; the Scandinavians are busy shipping all of their timber over to the US, so there is a huge market opportunity there that Ireland can’t realise because of what is happening here.

“We need to get real here; we are missing our afforestation targets under the Climate Action Plan.

“There is a new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) that might help the forestry sector because the current one is a disaster for forestry.

“It just doesn’t have the flexibility needed to enable farmers to plant — they got locked into various schemes such as GLAS and then couldn’t plant forestry.

“So there needs to be more flexibility within schemes in the new CAP and farmers must be encouraged to look at forestry as a viable option for them.

“This CAP really is going to decide the future of afforestation in Ireland and therefore it has to be gotten right and forestry must be properly integrated with CAP.”

Report

The Forest Statistics Report also highlighted how total expenditure on forestry last year was €79.2m which included afforestation grants, annual premium payments and grants for forest road infrastructure.

Nationally, conifer species are the dominant species present, representing 71% of forest area while broadleaved species account for 29%.

The proportion of broadleaves in new forests created during 2020 is 34% — an increase of 9% over the area established in 2019.

Over half (50.8%) of forests are in public ownership, with the remainder in private ownership.

Farmers account for 81% of private lands afforested between 1980 and 2020.

Felling licences were issued for the thinning of 7,605ha and the clearfelling of 11,870ha while the construction of nearly 100km of private forest roads was funded during 2020.

This, added the department, reflects the projected increase in timber and wood to be harvested which is expected to double by 2030.

And, according to the State of Europe’s Forests 2020 report, Ireland has one of the highest annual rates of change in forest area in Europe, expressed as a percentage of total forest area.

In 2019, Ireland’s forests removed close to five million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Licences

Meanwhile, 1,236 forestry licences were issued here up to the end of May.

This represents a 15% increase on the same period last year.

Felling volume licences were 32% higher than the same period last year; the area licence for afforestation is 26% higher; and road length licences are 117% higher, according to the department.