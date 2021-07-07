Marts Report: Farmers rally for Cork ARC Cancer support

Innishannon based farmer Gerard Hurley was diagnosed with cancer back in 2010.

Fortunately for Gerard, we now live in an age where cancer is no longer the unstoppable force it once was and, following treatment under the care of oncologist Dr Seamus O’Reilly, Gerard made a full recovery.

And now with the return of good health and in appreciation for all the outstanding care he received, Gerard is offering up his fatted calf (literally) next Monday at Bandon mart.

A Hereford bullock kindly donated by the Hurley family will be auctioned at the mart with all proceeds going towards Cork ARC Cancer Support House (a wonderful charity which offers support for those with cancer and their families).

The two-year-old Hereford bullock which would look well on any farm (including my own) will be auctioned at 1pm in Bandon.

If anybody would like to add value to the amount that will be generated at the auction a link is available at https://bit.ly/corkarc-donate-bullock And staying with Bandon mart, we look back to Monday’s sale where dry cows sold from €360 to €1155 with the kilo. 4

Bandon

Monday

No Breed Sex Weight €

3 Fr steers 361kg 740

2 Fr steers 457kg 830

3 AA steers 383kg 910

3 AA steers 330kg 700

1 Hr heifer 400kg 800

1 Fr cow 525kg 750

1 Fr cow 625kg 880

Macroom mart had a clearance sale of dairy stock on Saturday with prices ranging from €1200 to €2500 a head. Sucklers with calves at foot made from €1300 to €1870 a head. Friesian bullocks in Macroom made from €1.60/kg to €1.95/kg. Dry cows sold from €200 to €860 with the kilo.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg. Continental bullocks made from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.20/kg to €2.75/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No Breed Sex Weight €

5 Fr steers 582kg 1140

9 Fr steers 375kg 690

2 Lm steers 620kg 1560

6 AA steers 467kg 1040

1 Ch heifer 310kg 860

1 AA cow 675kg 1500

1 Fr cow 760kg 1420

Seamus O’Keeffe, Kanturk mart manager, reported a large sale of cattle on Tuesday.“We had a big sale for the time of year at Kanturk Mart again on Tuesday with 560 cattle, including 130 calves, on offer,” he said.

Kanturk

Tuesday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Sim steer 865kg 1980 1 Lm steer 690kg 1610

1 AA steer 585kg 1340

1 Hr heifer 593kg 1300

1 AA heifer 565kg 1260

1 Sim cow 755kg 1350

1 Fr cow 775kg 1260

Dungarvan mart manager, Jonathan O’Sullivan, gave us this report following Monday’s cattle sale.

“We had an exceptional trade for Angus cattle. A great demand for all types of dry cows fleshed and stores.

“In general good export demand at the moment for Angus cattle of all weights also.”

Dungarvan

Monday

No Breed Sex Weight €

2 Sm steers 362kg 850

4 AA steers 425kg 960

4 Fr steers 615kg 1300

8 Hr steers 333kg 830

2 AA heifers 327kg 770

5 Hr heifers 346kg 790

1 AA cow 535kg 1040

Kilmallock mart reported an exceptional week of cattle trading. Bullocks on Monday sold for up to €2,000 a head or €2.45 per kg.

Lighter bullocks hit €1,350 a head or €2.90 per kg. Dry cows sold for up to €1,590 a head or €2.07 per kg.

Heavy heifers sold for up to €1,580 a head or €2.42 per kg. Lighter heifers made €1,420 a head or €2.61 per kg.

A small number of Autumn born weanling bulls sold for up to €870 a head or €2.61 per kg. A large sale of dairy stock saw up to €1,570 a head paid. Heavy bulls sold for up to €1,720 a head.

Kilmallock

Monday

No Breed Sex Weight €

3 Lm steers 397kg 1070

2 AA steers 548kg 1350

7 AA steers 533kg 1240

3 Ch steers 530kg 1200

1 Sim steer 495kg 1190

2 Lim steers 413kg 1120

1 BB steer 670kg 1410

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €200 to €800 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €285 to €755 with their weight.

Weanling bulls sold from €260 to €695 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €370 to €897 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks made from €430 to €839 with the kilo.

Skibbereen

Friday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Ch steer 460kg 1190

3 Lm steers 561kg 1400

5 Hr steers 455kg 1030

3 AA steers 663kg 1560

1 Lm heifer 635kg 1390

1 Fr cow 740kg 1200

1 Lm cow 730kg 1530

Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-Op Marts had a report on Tuesday’s weanling and suckler sale at Ennis mart.

“A slightly smaller sale of weanlings on Tuesday, as some stock held back due to an Autumn born weanling sale next week, which is showing a much stronger entry,” she said.

“The trade was strong for both males and females, with some of the second and third-grade stock meeting a very strong trade.

“A small entry of 30 calves available, with some strong calves through the sale and these made up to €580 a head.

“A small entry of suckling stock on Tuesday with €1,820 the highest achieved price for a pair.”

Ennis mart

Tuesday July 6

Weanling bulls Weanling heifers

1 Ch 245kg 890 €3.63/kg

1 Ch 405kg 1100 €2.71/kg

1 Lm 375kg 1050 €2.80/kg

1 Ch 375kg 1150 €3.07/kg

3 Ch 263kg 820 €3.11/kg

1 Hr 405kg 870 €2.15/kg