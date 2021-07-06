Highest work-related deaths in 2020 were in agriculture

The largest number of work-related deaths in 2020 occurred in agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) which released its Annual Review of Workplace Injuries, Illnesses and Fatalities 2019-2020 today.

18 of those who died were self-employed while the highest number of fatal workplace incidents involved people aged 65 years and over (34%), with 12 in agriculture, forestry, and fishing and three in construction.

The proportion of fatal incidents involving people aged 65 years or more has increased from 12.5% in 2015 to 34% in 2020.

There are approximately 300,000 self-employed people in Ireland, many of whom work alone.

Self-employed

And the HSA says these are the people who have the most to lose if they have an incident or serious illness.

“As a population, we are living and working longer, which presents its own challenges,” added the HSA.

“We need to address how best to prevent workplace injuries or fatalities amongst older age groups.”

Meanwhile, there were 139 incidents reported to the HSA by the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector in 2020.

IFA Farm Family Chairwoman, Caroline Farrell, said the report is a reminder of the dangers associated with working on farms.

“23 people lost their lives on farms in 2020; of those, 12 were over 65 and IFA will continue to promote best practices to reduce the risk on farms,” she continued.

“There is a particular issue with the age profile of our sector, which is part of a wider debate on measures needed to encourage young blood and generational renewal.”

Farm Safety Week

Farm Safety Week will begin on Monday, July 19 next.

Now in its ninth year, the week sees IFA working alongside the UK’s Farm Safety Partnership to bring the message of ‘Rethink Safety’ to the farming community.

A number of initiatives are planned to encourage and promote best practice for farm safety.

These include two virtual ‘Farm Safe & Wellbeing’ forums that will cover a range of safety topics and issues, as well as looking at supporting physical and mental wellbeing.

Other activities will feature on social media and a dedicated online Farm Safe Hub will be launched at the beginning of the week.

Local co-ops will offer in-store discounts on an array of safety equipment and accessories throughout the week and for the younger members of farm households, IFA has teamed up with AgriKids for an art competition where children can design their own farm safety poster.