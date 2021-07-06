ICOS marks International Day of Co-operatives 2021

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) marked International Day of Co-operatives which took place on Saturday, July, 3 last.

The organisation called on the agricultural community and broader society to engender a spirit of self-help (#RebuildBetterTogether) on the day and asked that they consider the benefits of the co-operative model in addressing some of the biggest challenges facing the world today.

“A co-operative is an open, accountable enterprise which is owned and controlled by its user members and operates for the benefit of these members,” said Jerry Long, ICOS President.

“In the agricultural sector, we are seeing innovation across all areas, aligned to the co-operative system.

“Our co-operative livestock marts have shown great capacity to innovate during the pandemic when moving to online livestock sales to maintain this vital element of the agri-food supply chain while complying with public health restrictions.

“This practice is now embedded in the co-operative livestock mart offering, providing the sector’s farmer members with greater service, choice, and convenience post-pandemic amid the challenge of climate change.

The future

Looking to the future, Mr Long pointed to other areas of the economy that have an opportunity to learn from the co-op movement and its successes.

“There is an opportunity for SMEs across all sectors to pool resources and capabilities to reach new markets, compete with large entities, and trade in a sustainable manner,” he added.

“With over 125 years experience, ICOS and its members believe in the co-operative model and its potential for communities all across Ireland.”

Meanwhile, ICOS represents 130 co-operative enterprises in Ireland, with over 150,000 individual members, a combined turnover of €14bn, and employs more than 12,000 people.