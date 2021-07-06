AgriTech SAT [SEED] Summit to take place on Thursday 

The AgriTech world will come together in an Irish organised virtual event on Thursday, July 8 next.

The SAT [SEED] Summit will put a focus on the business of AgriTech with global and Irish leaders within the sector in attendance.

The sector in Ireland has seen rapid growth in recent years with companies like MagGrow and Micron AgriTech hitting the headlines with successful funding rounds and international awards, highlighting the quality now coming through.

The event includes speakers from Ireland, the USA, New Zealand, UK, Israel, and others who will discuss topics like funding, research and acquisitions live on the day.

The interactive nature of the event means attendees will be able to ask questions to the global experts as well as network and connect within the events community.

Highlights

One of the highlights will no doubt be the Global Industry Leaders’ Forum which kicks off the summit shortly after 10.50am.

Theo Kanellos, Director Business Development and Alliances, Zoetis International; Hadar Sutovsky, Vice President External Innovation, ICL Group, Israel; and Peter Wren-Hilton, Managing Director, Wharf 42, New Zealand, will discuss the developments of AgriTech and the future business formation of AgriTech.

It will incorporate the main themes of the event including a vision of funding through each stage, acquisitions, and disruptions.

Irish speakers include Dr Edmond Harty, former Entrepreneur of the Year and Adjunct Full Professor, UCD; Cathal Fitzgerald, Senior Investment Director Food and Agriculture, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund; Nicky Deasy, Managing Partner Yield Lab Europe; Danny O’Brien, Managing Director EMEA, SVG Ventures, THRIVE; Donal Ryan, Managing Partner Finistere Ventures; James Maloney, Enterprise Ireland; and Ger Heffernan, Principal Heffernan Financial Advisory.