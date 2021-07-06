What rights do you have if asked to show a receipt?

Dear Stephen,

I was in the local co-op where I regularly go last week to buy some gardening tools and supplies for the farm and I had paid for my goods but I forgot something and went back in and a new assistant behind the counter who I never met before asked me to produce a receipt for the goods.

As you can imagine it is a local co-op and I was very embarrassed.

There were only two customers in the shop both of whom I now.

I told her the receipt was in my jeep and I went out to get it and showed it to her. I am very upset over the whole thing.

Do I have any rights? Do I have any claim for defamation of character?

Dear Reader,

To answer your question it is necessary to explain what a case for defamation involves.

Defamation is the tort aimed at the protection of one’s reputation, which is a constitutionally protected right, ie, a right to a good name.

Section 6 of the Defamation Act 2009 builds on the traditional common law definition of defamation and sets out elements that need to be satisfied in order to have a successful action.

These elements include:

The publication of a statement by any means;

The publication identifies the plaintiff;

The publication is defamatory in its meaning;

It must be shown that the statement made is capable of being defamatory. Section 2 of the 2009 Act holds that a ‘defamatory statement’ means a statement that tends to injure a person’s reputation in the eyes of reasonable members of society.

In other words, it will have to be shown that the statement reduces your reputation or lowers it in the eyes of reasonable members of society.

A defamatory statement can be one made in writing, or one made orally.

Furthermore, visual images, sounds and gestures have been found to be capable of being defamatory.

Proof

If a plaintiff is successful in proving the above three elements, it will fall on the defendant to prove that the statement was true or to rely on one of the other defences as set out in Sections 16 to 27 of the 2009 Act.

It is not the job of the plaintiff to prove that they have a good reputation. It is always the duty of the person who publishes the statement to prove that the statement is true.

The defence of truth pursuant to Section 16 is a complete defence.

This means that if the defendant can prove that what they said was true, it is not defamation.

It is important here to note that section 38 of the 2009 Act provides for a one-year time limit within which to take a case of defamation, which can sometimes be extended to up to two years, subject to the court’s discretion.

Depending on when the defamatory statement occurred, you may need to avail of legal advice as soon as possible, as if you don’t your claim may be statute barred.

If you are successful in your claim, you may be awarded damages.

Damages

The two main types of damages awarded are general damages, in respect of the damage to your reputation, and special damages in respect of financial loss resulting from the damage done to your reputation.

Furthermore, the court may award a correction order in addition to damages.

A correction order is an order made by the court directing the defendant has to publish a correction of the defamatory statement.

In a recent case heard in Circuit Civil Court, the Judge dismissed the plaintiff’s action in defamation where the plaintiff attempted to argue that it was defamation of character that she was asked to show a receipt for the goods she purchased.

The plaintiff stated that she was left shocked and mortified by the staff member who asked her for proof of her purchase.

The court found that in no way or by any stretch of the imagination could a request for a receipt be considered defamatory.

Due to this recent case, the reader should be cautious about bringing an action under defamation.

Although an action could certainly still be considered, further details would need to be obtained and it is therefore of the utmost importance that you seek the advice of a solicitor.

Stephen Coppinger is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork.