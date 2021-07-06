Lamb prices increase because of Eid Festival demand

Strong market demand and tight supplies of suitable lambs have forced factories into increasing prices this week.

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy said the factories are actively seeking lambs to meet the increased demand for the Eid festival - which starts on July 20 - and subsequently increased prices offered over the weekend.

“Deals of €6.40 to €6.60/kg are being offered,” he added.

“Farmers with suitable lambs are rightly holding out for these and higher prices.”

Meanwhile, factories are offering deals on transport and on weights to secure lambs.

IFA is advising farmers to become “fully aware” of their weights so as to maximise the value of the deals that are available.

Cull ewes are also in strong demand with €3.60/kg available.

Throughput

The throughput to date this year at 325,880 is over 9,700 lambs more than this time last year.

This higher movement of lambs earlier in the year is now feeding into the weekly slaughterings where numbers week-on-week are back over 5,000 head compared to 2020.

The average weight of lambs slaughtered this year is .5/kg lighter than last year, pointing to the earlier movement of lambs and ensuring there will be no major flush of lambs.

Farmers should continue to sell hard in these favourable market conditions.