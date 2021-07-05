Funding programme launched for animal welfare charities

The Animal Welfare Grant Programme for Registered Animal Charities 2021 has opened and applications from charities providing animal welfare services in Ireland are being invited to participate.

Earlier this year, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue launched Ireland’s first Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025.

The Strategy takes a ‘One Health, One Welfare’ approach, and recognises the inter-relationship between human wellbeing and animal welfare for the benefit of both animals and society.

It also prioritises education and knowledge transfer to improve animal welfare.

Strong sector

Launching the application process today, the Minister said Ireland has a strong, active voluntary sector dedicated to animal welfare.

“The staff and volunteers from animal welfare organisation’s show incredible commitment to preventing animal welfare issues arising in the first place, and when they do, protecting and caring for surrendered, abandoned and at-risk animals,” he continued.

“Animal welfare is a high priority for my department and considerable resources and funding are provided to address the issue.

“The Programme for Government contains an undertaking to provide additional funding to support animal welfare in the coming years to which I am fully committed.”

Meanwhile, in December 2020, €3.2m was allocated to 101 animal welfare organisations throughout Ireland.

“My department has recently undertaken a review of our support system for animal welfare charities to ensure alignment with animal welfare policies, objectives and priorities outlined in the new Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025,” Minister Mcconalogue continued.

“Animal welfare is increasingly important to Irish citizens, and we are ever more aware of the interrelationship between the welfare of animals and human wellbeing.

“The level of funding available and the disbursement method for 2021 will be determined taking account of these policy objectives with an emphasis on the ‘One Health, One Welfare’ approach, and dissemination of education and knowledge to improve animal welfare.”