Macra cycles its way to health and wellbeing

Macra na Feirme clubs and counties are getting together to support the ultra cyclists’ quest of 2100km and cycle the distance in their own areas to raise awareness for mental health and to fundraise for the ultra-cycling challenge - ‘Ride Your Own Wild Atlantic Way’.

Teams will ride their own Wild Atlantic Way by clocking up these kilometres from July 1 to July 24 when the ultra cyclists complete their cycle.

In addition to the Ride Your Own Wild Atlantic Way challenge, Macra is encouraging its members to join president, John Keane on the third day of the cycle, to attempt a stint with the ultra cyclists.

The challenge is an annual event comprising a group of like-minded adventure cyclists who take on an ultra-cycling challenge to raise funds for charity.

Background

Since 2016 the group has raised €172,456 for various local and national charities and has clocked 6,723km over five different cycles.

This year’s theme is mental health and the link between physical activity and mental wellbeing.

The cycle begins on Sunday, July 18 in Kinsale, Co Cork, and will finish on Saturday, July 24 in Derry City.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as a charity partner by the ultra cyclists,” said Mr Keane.

“I am delighted that clubs and regions are taking up the Ride Your Own Wild Atlantic Way challenge and for a cause that is near and dear to my heart.

“It would be fantastic to have as many Macra members as possible to join me and the ultra cyclists on day three of the cycle.”