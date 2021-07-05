Consumers want food and drink that has 'positive impact' on the environment 

New research carried out by Kerry shows that 49% of consumers are now considering sustainability when buying food and drink.

It also reveals that customers’ understanding of the issue is evolving from environmental and social responsibility to sustainable wellbeing and sustainable nutrition.

The survey of over 14,000 consumers across 18 countries uncovers key consumer associations with sustainability and is one of the largest surveys of this type ever to be undertaken.

Typical associations with sustainability such as sustainable packaging and environmental preservation are now considered to be standard for many consumers.

In more sustainability-mature markets like the UK, Benelux, and France, customers now regard sustainability as something that directly impacts them, and is an area that they can have a positive impact on.

Sustainability is top-of-mind for consumers around the globe, with the research revealing that 84% of consumers believe it is important for each person to contribute to sustainability.

However, the largest barrier to adopting sustainability remains consumers’ lack of understanding of their personal impact on the planet.

A must have

“This research has unveiled some really surprising results that have positioned sustainability as a must-have rather than a differentiator among consumers,” Soumya Nair, Insights Director, Kerry added.

“It’s interesting to see the rise of intrinsic associations of sustainability in not only mature sustainability markets like the UK, Benelux, and France but across all countries.

“These sustainability-minded consumers are actively seeking out food and beverage products that have a significantly positive impact on the planet as well as on their personal health and wellbeing, seeking products with clean label claims and locally sourced ingredients.

“In addition, the different expectations between consumer demographics shows how consumers expect companies to do more outside of issues such as sustainable packaging, carbon emissions, and water conservation.

“These findings have major implications for the food and drinks industry as we are clearly at a significant and critical moment regarding sustainable nutrition.

“By helping consumers access more sustainable products, we can help them eat healthier, with less waste and improve local communities as a result.”