Twenty20 Beef Club wins coveted European award

A dairy calf-to beef production system that improves economic, social and environmental sustainability has emerged victorious in a European Awards programme for Cooperative Innovation.

The Twenty20 Beef Club, a partnership between Glanbia Ireland and Kepak Group, clinched the title for Cooperative Innovation in the international competition organised by Cogeca.

It was shortlisted under the ’Economic Value Creation’ category.

The international judging panel, who assessed over 100 entries from across Europe, singled out the Twenty20 Beef Club’s proven credentials and said it represents “an outstanding innovation that creates valuable impact in the value chain”.

Brian Delaney, Kepak. Picture: Patrick Browne.

They continued to praise the Twenty20 Beef Club adding: “Innovation is about value creation and the way your organisation does it, clearly underlines how the cooperative model is a key tool to respond to the emerging challenges, to shift to more sustainable food systems and to bring further environmental, economic and social benefits.”

“Today is a very proud day for my colleagues and I,” Glanbia Ireland Head of Beef, Martin Ryan, said.

“The Twenty20 Beef Club is a unique development, built on cross-sector collaboration with our partner, Kepak.

“Whilst the award recognises the immense capacity of the Twenty20 Beef Club to generate monetary value for our farmer members, the jury also called out the environmental, economic, and social sustainability credentials of the Club.

“It is both comforting and reassuring to all involved in our value chain to see an EU-based independent adjudication panel recognise the Twenty20 Beef Club with this European Innovation Award”.

Recognition

Mick O’Dowd, Agri-Business Manager, Kepak, added: “Kepak is delighted that our work with Glanbia Cooperative has been recognised with this European Innovation Award.

“The Twenty20 Beef Club is anchored in providing greater financial certainty to farmers for producing beef more sustainably.

“This award recognises that collaboration across the beef and dairy industry is not only beneficial to the farmer, but to the environment too.

“As the Club continues to grow, COGECA’s endorsement gives us further confidence that we are on the right track.”