Walsh Scholarship postgraduate opportunities in agri-food research announced

Teagasc has 40 exciting Walsh Scholarship opportunities for recent and experienced graduates who wish to pursue postgraduate study on topical agri-food issues.

The scholarships are awarded in association with national and international universities, technological universities, and institutes of technology, and will provide scholars with high-quality research experience and transferable skills to advance their careers in the agri-food sector.

Some of the topics include:

Predicting the carbon sequestration of soils;

Assessing integrated pest management on Irish grassland farms;

Investigating the quality of irrigation water in horticulture;

Nutrient loss in poorly drained soils;

Authentication of Irish whiskey.

There are also postgraduate opportunities in improving the health and welfare of Irish dairy calves; developing solutions for scab resistance in potatoes; developing methodologies for rapidly identifying pests; and examining the structure and shelf-life of high protein bakery products, among many more research opportunities.

Opportunities

The scholarships include a tax-free bursary of €24,000 per annum which includes university fees up to a maximum of €6,000 per annum for up to four years for PhD’s and two years for master’s degrees.

They are open to graduates from a wide range of science-related disciplines including agriculture, food, biology, veterinary, horticulture, forestry, microbiology, molecular biology, as well as agricultural economics, environmental and social science.

“The scholarships provide students with a fantastic opportunity to develop their research and transferable skills, while being immersed in a world-leading research environment,” Head of Research Development and Walsh Scholarships, Jane Kavanagh, said.

“All the scholars join a team of leading scientists with a strong track record in their particular area and they have access to state of the art research infrastructure at Teagasc Research Centres.

“In association with the universities, the Walsh Scholarships programme equips the scholars with the knowledge and skills required for a wide range of careers in the agri-food sector.”