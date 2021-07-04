Getting through the dry spell and maintaining herd performance

July has arrived and drought conditions are beginning to become a reality in many parts of the country.

Most of the south and east of the country now has a 50 to 60mm moisture deficit.

The short term forecast doesn’t look like it is promising a downpour, however, there is the chance of some rain this weekend.

Thankfully, plenty of silage has been made so far this year, so reserves do exist to fill the current Dry Matter deficit in the grass wedge.

Many different approaches are currently being implemented on farms to deal with this deficit.

Right now it seems that the extra dry conditions are particularly serious on dairy farms where excellent grassland management practices have seen grass disappear over the last three weeks.

Good grassland managers had been wrapping surplus grass that had gone too strong and was not suitable to feed to cows for optimum performance.

Unfortunately, after wrapping the surplus and taking the first cut we have had a significant reduction in growth rates with most reporting 25-30% of normal growth. June and July are traditionally difficult months to manage grass and more so when the crop comes under the heat and moisture deficit stress that it is currently experiencing.

There is no density or substance to most swards at present with nothing more than stem and seed head in many paddocks.

Dealing with a grass deficit and a performance drop

Let’s look at milk performance in the herd right now.

If we allow/accept a significant drop in milk yield at the moment, cows won’t be getting that milk back for the rest of the year.

If a 100-cow herd drops three litres per cow or 250g of milk solids or a revenue drop of over €1 per day due to not getting enough energy from the supplied feed, what are the possible consequences?

We are now in the first week of July, so most cows have close to 150 days left in their lactation.

That equates to 45,000 litres or 3,750kg of solids or over €18,000 less supplied from that farm.

Now, that milk is not produced for free, but when grass growth and quality recovers if the cows are still milking well then they can produce it predominantly from grass.

The question is, can you afford to let your cows drop off this early in their lactation?

Milk price is excellent and heading in the right direction.

Cows dropping more than 6-8% in yield or solids in a month is not normal and must be of concern.

And the excuse that they are back in calf just doesn’t wash!

So how are herds dealing with the grass deficit?

Feeding up to 6kg of concentrates in the parlour and bridging any remaining deficit with silage while remaining out day and night.

This silage can be fed once per day in the morning or evening. The morning is best where possible.

Some are feeding this in the paddock by day where all cows will have access.

Many yards don’t have enough headspace for a morning snack where all cows would need to eat at the same time.

If feeding 6kg in the parlour, where possible feed a bigger proportion in the morning.

Feeding cows by day or night in the paddock and supplying anything between 50 and 70% of total Dry Matter required.

The forage supplied in this scenario is varying from Maize Silage, Whole Crop, Straw, Bale silage, Brewers Grains, Distillers Grains, Hay, and Zero Grazing of either outside heifer blocks or grass intended for second cut silage.

While all of these options will do the job of supplementing the remaining supplies of grazed grass on farm, some will need to be managed more carefully than others.

Maize silage, whole crop, brewers and distillers clamps must be well managed with the current temperatures so that they do not heat.

These materials when heating can easily form moulds and toxins which can cause digestive upsets.

All are excellent energy sources and will complement the scarce grass very well in the current climate.

For recently made bale silage it is important that it has fermented properly before being fed.

Silage in both pit and bale made more than three weeks are much more stable and a better option where possible.



Where zero grazing is bridging the grazing deficit a few things need to be considered.

Grass mowed in the afternoon will have higher sugar and dry matter content so will be more valuable to the cow per kg of fresh weight consumed.

If zero-grazing grass fertilised for second cut of silage, what is its nitrogen content like?

Will you be supplying a very high nitrogen grass which could be detrimental to animal performance?

Excesses of protein in grass has to be processed before being excreted, this will use up energy.

Those who have milk urea data from their milk collection can monitor this to make sure that excessive levels are not being supplied.

High blood urea have been associated with embryo death.

The best option is to get grass tested for nitrogen before feeding it if you are in any doubt.

Low covers of leafy grass will have very little fibre content and could potentially run through cows inducing acidosis if not complemented with a bit of fibre. Straw, hay or dry bale silage will do this effectively.

Some are strip grazing second cut silage ground if close to the grazing platform. The same grass quality concerns apply as above with zero grazing.

Perhaps it is a better option to make your second cut silage and in the meantime continue to fill the grass deficit with silages already in stock. Advanced crops of second cut silage are still growing well.

Milk quality - the best indicator of energy supply and utilisation

Watching milk protein, in particular, is an excellent indication as to whether your cows are consuming and digesting their energy efficiently. Protein in milk produced today is a reflection of the herd’s energy status seven to 10 days ago.

Butterfat production is a reflection of the amount of fibre being digested by the herd in recent days, the more cud-chewing the better for butterfat.

I always find it better to calculate kilograms of solids produced rather than talk about percentages.

That means that we are all speaking the same language.

Solids have stagnated recently, if they haven’t dropped, predominantly due to poorer quality grass being offered to cows out of necessity.

If you are seeing yield and milk protein drop then your cows are short of energy and you really must increase energy intakes to reverse the slide.

Cows consuming excessively high covers will actually eat less dry matter as they will do a lot of walking to seek out a nicer pick, thus wasting time and energy which should be devoted to eating quality grass and ruminating efficiently to produce better quality milk.

Maintaining herd fertility performance

At this stage in a normal year the vast majority of Milking cows should now be back in calf for next spring.

Unfortunately, going by what scanners and vets are saying and by what is being reported on social media, there are a lot of breakdowns and cows yet to go back in calf.

As we know, the more cows in calf early in the season can make culling decisions and/or expansion decisions much easier.

Getting good healthy cows in calf will allow you to be more critical when culling. Low yielders, poor solids, three teat cows, etc, can all be moved on if enough cows and heifers are in calf.

Energy consumption and utilisation are a main driver of conception and any blip during breeding and in early gestation can result in a breakdown of pregnancy.

Six and nine-week repeats can be an indication of this.

The current dry spell is putting cows under stress due to very higher and reduced access to feed and water on some farms.

June has just compounded the dry and cold April which was followed by the very wet May.

It has been tough to be a cow in the spring/summer of 2021 so far!

I would strongly recommend that herds should scan sooner rather than later.

This will help to identify breakdowns along with other issues and allow you to intervene before you cease breeding.