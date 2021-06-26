Finishing young bulls this summer will require work 

A combination of a current shortage of grass along with a much-improved beef price has seen a lot of young bulls indoors being finished at present.

Both dairy bred and suckler bred bulls are on intensive finishing diets at present with an aim of slaughter in the coming months.

If you want these cattle to finish at target weight, target age and target grade then they must gain substantial weight every day of their lives.

Setbacks in thrive should be avoided at all costs.

You must take maximum advantage of the hormonal effect of young bulls to optimise profit through efficient Feed Efficiency. Concentrates have increased significantly in price over the last nine or 10 months, so there is no room for poor performance due to a badly balanced diet, a poor environment, a shortage of water or a health issue.

Outdoor or indoor feeding?

With many farms finding grass hard to manage or in very short supply these days it is likely that for most the option of feeding bulls meal at grass is a difficult one to put into practice.

For many, the easiest option will be to bring them in and start finishing them.

Once you have bulls in the shed You must ensure that young bulls are grown well enough to start finishing.

What is your target market?

Establish the requirements from factories before commencing feeding!

Weight, age, grade Are your facilities suitable for the feeding strategy you hope to implement?

What feeds are available to you and what will they cost?

What is the quality of the forage available like?

It is so important that bulls don’t commence a finishing diet until they have been grown correctly.

If they are not grown properly they are more than likely to begin a growth spurt during the finishing period resulting in delayed slaughter, poor confirmation and kill-out percentage.

Influencing carcass quality

It has consistently been seen that increasing the daily live weight gain in the final months of finish will increase the confirmation of the carcass of the bulls and their lean meat yield.

It is possible to move a proportion of O+`s to R`s and R`s to U-`s with a well-implemented feeding strategy suitable for the batch of bulls being fed.

What is the correct diet?

When formulating a diet to achieve target weights in young bulls, ensure the total diet has a high energy density and don’t overfeed protein per kg of Dry Matter.

Continental suckler-bred bulls with higher muscle will require more grammes of protein than dairy-bred bulls would require.

Exact specifications are weight and breed dependent. Ensure that the ration contains sufficient fibre to maintain rumen function and that there is clean fresh feed in front of the Bulls for 22 to 23 hours per day.

Ideally, fresh feed should be provided every day to encourage intake. A quality mineral is also essential in any diet to optimise health and performance.

Forage quality

The source of forage used to finish bulls needs to be top quality. Low-quality forages have no role in getting the final cover on bulls.

However, good quality forage can play a major role in reducing overall finishing costs. They can also provide an essential source of structural fibre.

Good quality maize silage, whole crop cereals, brewers, wet distillers and beet provide excellent forage energy sources for bulls in conjunction with a balanced concentrate.

Ad-lib feeding

Ad-lib feeding of concentrates may be a more economical option for bull finishers if only poor silages are available.

Many get confused with the term Ad-lib. It is simple - cattle must have access to meal 24-7. They must also have access to good quality clean straw at all times.

Hay is a poor substitute for straw as it does not promote optimum rumen function, depressing intakes and ultimate weight gains in bulls.

Concentrate quality

The most appropriate concentrates for finishing bulls should include high levels of energy in the form of native barley, oats, rye, wheat and triticale, along with maize meal.

With current straight prices maize may be at lower percentages to control costs.

Digestible fibre sources such as soya hulls and beet pulp are also important to maintain rumen function in these intensively fed animals.

Protein as I mentioned above, while not required in large amounts for finishing bulls, is required to encourage intake and balance the energy provided for optimum weight gain. Filler ingredients should not be high up the label if you want to optimise performance.

Water

Water is also a critical element to get right when you step up feeding for bulls. It should be clean and in plentiful supply.

If cattle don’t drink they don’t eat and if they don’t eat they don’t thrive.

Environment

It may be obvious but do your cattle have enough space in the shed to achieve their potential?

Can they all lie down and can they get to their feed without having to walk all over others?

Make sure ventilation is adequate to avoid stress and disease pressure.