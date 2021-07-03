New CAP will see funding redistributed across farm sectors, and geographically too

The new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is likely to have far-reaching effects on Ireland’s multibillion-euro farming and food industry and on the wider rural economy which that sector supports.

Following years of negotiations, the agreement reached last week in Europe has been both lauded and criticised with all sides agreeing it will redraw the farming landscape here.

A significant impact of the new CAP will be a diversion of EU direct payments away from farming and primary food production towards a model that gives greater parity towards environmental stewardship.

In Irish terms, what this means is both a sectoral and geographic redistribution, as payments are set to be reduced to the country’s most commercial beef and dairy farmers and increased to those on more marginal and unproductive lands.

Farm organisations have said that, in the most general terms, money is likely to be redistributed from farms in the South and East over the Shannon and towards the farmers in the West and North.

Convergence

The technical term for this redistribution is 'convergence' which means flattening the payments towards an average and again — regardless of motive — there has been sustained and substantial criticism of concept with the ICMSA describing it as shifting the weight of CAP payments from farming and food production to land ownership.

Under the agreement, EU countries must redistribute at least 10% of CAP funds to smaller farms, although they can dodge this requirement by using other methods to distribute funds fairly.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said he welcomed the derogation for member states from the mandatory 10% redistribution — or frontloading — requirement, and the inclusion of internal convergence as a mechanism that will justify the redistribution needs that Ireland will identify in its CAP strategic plans.

“The fact that internal convergence will now move to a minimum level of 85% of the national average by 2026 is also a positive outcome,” he added.

With its heavily dairy and Munster and South Leinster membership, the ICMSA has been absolutely categorical in its opposition. However, it is more problematic for the IFA with its much broader membership covering large and small farmers.

Several high-profile IFA members and former officeholders publicly disagreed with the official line and have highlighted the intrinsic difficulties of a one-size-fits-all farm organisation.

Spending

The new CAP will require countries to spend 20% of payments to farmers from 2023-2024, and 25% between 2025-2027, on “eco-schemes” that protect the environment. It does not define an eco-scheme, but examples could include restoring wetlands to absorb CO2 or organic farming.

The deal also earmarks money for young farmers and creates a €450m crisis fund in case agricultural markets are disrupted by an emergency such as a pandemic.

The new CAP will also see the European Commission assessing whether countries’ plans for spending funds comply with EU environmental laws, including the bloc’s recently-agreed target to cut emissions faster this decade.

Campaigners and some EU lawmakers said key environmental protections in the deal were weak or voluntary.

The EU Parliament, which pushed for more spending on eco-schemes and restrictions on subsidies for large businesses, will vote on the deal in the coming months.

The minister highlighted his determination to consult widely with stakeholders “in order to use the flexibility provided in the legislative framework as effectively and as fairly as possible”.

“I will approach this process in an open and constructive manner, and I hope and expect that all parties — farming, environmental and others — will do the same,” he said.

“We know that there are considerable challenges ahead, but there are also many opportunities.

“We have to acknowledge the reality that farming and food production must meet higher environmental and climate expectations — not least from the market and from consumers — and appreciate that there are rewards for the sector in stepping up to this challenge.”

Competition

The change in focus on the new CAP with greater competition for a smaller pot of funds may very well result in future rows being less about farmers-versus-Government and more about dairy-versus-suckler or dairy-versus-beef.

The debate could also become extremely political. Even at this early juncture, it’s possible to look ahead and see a situation where FF or FG TDs from, say, Cork, will be clashing with FF and FG TDs from, say, Mayo, on the question of what farming sectors are to be let expand and which sectors are to be reduced.

The Mayo TDs will see the championing of dairy as a threat to the type of farming that is most prevalent in their localities, while the Cork TDs will question the logic of using increasingly valuable emissions capacity to support breakeven beef production for part-time farmers in Connacht when it could have been utilised for Cork’s massive dairy sector (25% of all the state’s milk production).

This CAP brings that showdown a step closer. It’s probably been on the horizon for a few years now; nothing less than the future of farming in Ireland is there to be fought for.

Mr McConalogue said: “We have succeeded in obtaining the maximum possible flexibility to implement the CAP in a way that suits our national circumstances.

“This has been one of my key goals from the outset.

“For example, on the new eco-schemes, the compromise reached on a 25% ring-fencing of direct payments funding allows sufficient flexibility for member states to avoid the risk of a loss of unspent funds, particularly during the initial two-year learning period.”