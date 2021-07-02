Fair Deal scheme could face court challenge

The Fair Deal scheme is back in the spotlight this week after the prospect of a court challenge to the reform emerged because of the scheme’s failure to recognise farm transfers in advance of an older person entering long-term care.

Deputy Denis Naughten raised the matter during Dail Committee discussions earlier this week.

He said the reform placed a legal obligation on an older person to transfer an asset that was not in their name when they went into the nursing home, in order to avail of the three years on the means assessment.

“Under the new law older people who transferred the family farm and entitlements to a successor prior to entering a nursing home will have to do so again under the changes brought about by the reform of the Nursing Home Support Scheme currently going through the Dáil,” Mr Naughten continued.

“This is in order to avail of the three-year means assessment cap for the farm.”

Solution

In an effort to avoid the legal challenge, Mr Naughten has proposed that the new cap on a working asset - a business or farm, be backdated to the date of the Government's decision to reform the law in this area - July 24, 2018.

“From that date, the Government decision has been taken not to charge older people for working assets beyond the three-year period," he continued.

"Therefore no charges should apply to farm or business assets for those who had already paid the three years contribution up to that date or who reached that three year anniversary from July 2018 until the law is enacted.

“The number of people involved is quite small but some of the families are facing significant bills which may force the sale of the family business or farm.

“It is only fair that the new charging regime applies from the date of the Government decision and not the enactment of the Bill itself.

“It will also protect the State against the possibility that this legislation may be struck down because of its unfair treatment of those who have already transferred their holdings to a successor.”

Scheme

Meanwhile, a review of the scheme, published in 2015, committed to reviewing how productive assets are treated under its remit.

Legislation - which aims to ensure fair treatment for farm and business-owning families, without impacting negatively on the future sustainability of the scheme, thereby preserving access to care for those who need it - is currently going through the Dail.

It is proposing to cap financial contributions based on farm and business assets at three years, where a family successor commits to working the productive asset.