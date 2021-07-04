Forget about CAP, take a break from the farmand head to west Cork...

Last week I had the pleasure of visiting deepest West Cork heading to Glengarriff and further west to the Beara peninsula.

To be honest I’m not normally a big fan of West Cork for one overriding reason, the coverage of bracken and mountain heather rather than lush green grass of which I am more au fait causes an innate discomfort in me as a born and bred South Cork farmer.

The issue for me is the indomitable fact that what nature has left here will never be conquered or resuscitated into the type of productive land to which I am more accustomed.

Yet this year something has changed in me.

Perhaps this time of year the hills and mountains have a greener hue, and the marvellous sunshine and warm weather we have experienced enhances the experience or perhaps it’s just an extra appreciation of having somewhere different to go that doesn’t involve foreign travel.

Travelling over the Healy pass we were flagged down by a local who was quite happy to pass the day asking us everything and anything, and within the town of Glengarriff while waiting for some takeaway food from the Lough Avoul Inn, I was pleasantly entertained by the proprietor and pleased to take up his offerings of a pint which I waited for the food.

Hospitality

The hospitality down here was second to none. Along the way it was great to see a smattering of Irish businesses serving locals and tourists alike.

Many traditional businesses had made great efforts to adapt their businesses with outdoor seating the order of the day.

It was also great to see new businesses such as the Star Outdoor inflatable waterpark outside Kenmare, businesses offering electric bike tours over the Healy pass or the numerous galleries, potters, chocolatiers and countless pop-up food stalls and converted horse boxes offering everything from coffee and ice-cream to donuts and noodles.

From a farmers perspective, whilst we deal with volatility of input, output prices and weather the business model from year to year is pretty stable.

Cattle farmers try to produce cattle to the highest standard they can whilst making use of as much grass as they can, dairy farmers try to produce as much milk as they can whilst getting their cows back in calf for the following season.

Extracting myself from my usual abode down to the heart of West Cork showed me that existing businesses can adapt and survive and that new businesses can start and grow to serve a demand that isn’t always visible.

Farmers are in the fortunate position of having land and space, but oftentimes are shackled to a continuation of the existing business.

Whilst every farm cannot be a Pet Farm or Glamping site there is undoubtedly demand for activity spots and tourist attractions that can help supplement farm income.

CAP

In this week, where CAP reform proposals have finally been settled, it’s clear that intensive farm production will receive less and less support.

Farmers who benefited from higher payments per hectare will continue to face cuts through convergence and the current 30% greening payments are revamped with those funds effectively redirected into optional eco-schemes.

Knowing that your business will still be supported with EU money for the next seven years is a blessing that should not be overlooked.

At an individual level, we may suffer monetary losses, and indeed the more intensive operations will also face additional restrictions via increased regulations on slurry, stocking levels, record keeping, and nitrogen limits.

But at least we can chart the waters ahead.

For those nearing retirement, it might be a case of carrying on regardless, for those starting off, ambitious plans should be injected with the realism of reduced EU payments and restrictions on output.

For those in-between it’s a case of weighing up as best as possible what income the farm will be able to throw back at you and what actions can be taken on and off-farm to shore up any shortfalls.

Passing back via Ballingeary it was great to immerse the children for a brief moment in the Gealtacht with a request for nocha naoi uachtar reoite coupled with strawberries life couldn’t have got any better at that moment, the endless workload of the farm was put to the back of the head for a few days.