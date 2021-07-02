Phoning it in: Out with the old, in with the new

My missus purchased a new phone for me during the week.

"For", says she, "nobody can contact you with the old yoke you keep hidden in your pocket."

And the reason nobody can contact me is because my phone is rarely in my pocket.

It's usually tossed under a cushion someplace or flung into a faraway corner under a mountain of bills and other rubbish.

I hate phones, and the nuisance they have become.

Anyhow she insisted on the move, demanding I take down all the phone numbers that exist at present on my old phone and transfer them to the new contraption.

A big task for sure, and one not undertaken until after I had polished off the morning fry and put the paper through its paces.

Later I found I had a total of twelve names listed as contacts on my old phone.

Eleven of which could be identified with ease. It was the twelfth name that had me bamboozled.

The name was Michael Collins. And for the life of me I couldn't put a face to the name.

I know a Joe Collins, I know a Tom Collins, but Michael Collins could not be recalled no matter how much head-scratching I did.

Could it be possible?

Eventually, I could only come to one conclusion, that it was the mobile number of the great revolutionary leader himself. Could it possibly be the mobile number of 'The big fellow'?

I had probably received it one drunken night when talk had turned to inspirational personalities.

And while an expert on a great many things in life, alas my knowledge of Collins is limited to what I saw in a movie many years ago.

From what I can remember Collins had the look of Liam Neeson about him.

Kitty Kiernan had the air and beauty of Julia Roberts. And as for Dev, he was a dead ringer for Hans Gruber (the bad guy from the film 'Die Hard').

But why would Collins, dead or alive, be wanting to contact me now?

T'was a mystery that would baffle the greatest of minds.

What about CAP?

Could it be, I concluded after some time pondering, that he never died at all and was saved through miraculous medical intervention, only to live the rest of his life in seclusion in west Cork. Could he still be alive today?

And if Collins is alive and kicking, you can only presume he would be on the side supporting the call for an even spread of CAP funding amongst all farmers.

Rich and poor alike. We all need to put food on the table and nobody knew that better than Collins.

There is a lot of shouting being done at the moment, mostly by well-heeled farmers in our ranks, demanding the status quo in CAP payments continue.

Continue in the fashion whereby they receive the lion's share of CAP funding (which they have done for the past thirty years) while the rest of us go on receiving crumbs or in some cases diddly squat.

That is not a fair delivery from a scheme originally set up to benefit all farmers.

And you don't need to be one of the greatest and most fearless men to ever grace the Irish landscape to realise this.

Do I care?

All you need is a modicum of understanding for the less fortunate.

Anyhow, whoever this mysterious Michael Collins is, I salute you today my friend for you share your name with a man who wasn't afraid to speak the truth.

A trait that has never been more needed than in today's world.

