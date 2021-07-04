'Perfectly-formed' 13 acre parcel garners interest 

A small but perfectly-formed piece of agricultural land has recently been put on the market with Clonakilty-based auctioneer Henry O’Leary.

The property is a 13-acre chunk of prime grassland, framed by the public road on one side and a meandering river on the other, located in the townland of Lisnabrinny, near the village of Rossmore, west Cork.

Rossmore village is famous for its annual drama festival (available in more normal times if the Government allows); something which draws a lot of people to the area who admire the verdant pastures of this part of the wide spectrum of west Cork land.

Henry describes the farm as “an excellent 13-acre parcel of land, with extensive river and public road frontage".

The asking price is €12,000 per acre. File Picture.

The level of interest has been very positive so far, according to the selling agents.

“The interesting thing about it is that there are some people who grew up on the land who are probably looking at it as away of hobby farming because it’s not too big; it’s manageable, both size-wise and financially as well.”

Meanwhile, the 13 acres of land is well managed and free-draining, according to the selling agents, with three established entrances directly off the main road.

“It’s difficult to say where it will end up,” says Henry.

“It could be of interest to a local dairy farmer as well because you don’t get a chance every day of the week to get land where you can drive your cows to.”

In this part of the world, the dairying sector is definitely the dominant one.

The asking price is €12,000/acre and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the price exceed that.