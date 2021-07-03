€8,000 per acre sought for attractive west Cork farm

Schull has long been one of the most sought-after locations in west Cork, with its blend of rugged scenery and cosmopolitan ambiance.

There is plenty of agricultural activity happening in the area too, of course, and a property new to the market just outside the coastal village will attract the attention of certain farmers as well as that of people looking for a home with plentiful charm and acres in a beautiful part of the world.

The 84-acre holding is in the townland of Letter, 4.5km northeast of Schull in an area of hilly and mixed land – much of it devoted to sheep grazing.

This property is quite representative of the area, with its mixture of grazing and marginal land.

The chances are that the next buyer will be someone who appreciates the views rather than the good quality grazing to be found here but, as the selling agent says, one can never predict these things.

The property is in an area of hilly and mixed land. File Picture.

“Some of it is rocky but the rest of it is fine for grazing,” describes Samuel Kingston of the Cork-based selling agents Casey & Kingston.

“I think that it’s more likely that the next owner will buy it to live there rather than practice farming but you’d never know…someone could be looking upon it as a hobby farm.

“It is a bit too early to make predictions yet as the property is very new to the market.

“There have been some inquiries to date so we’ll have to see how it goes, but I would expect that there will be interest in it.”

This is an executor sale so there isn’t likely to be any delay in procedures once the sale goes ahead and there are no entitlements with the property.

The farm does have a particular historical twist, however, as being the site of old copper mines which have long since been filled in.

The dwelling is a traditional farmhouse in need of renovation.

“It’s a fine solid one-hundred-year-old house and there are a number of old sheds there as well,” says Samuel, citing an asking price of €675,000 (€8,000/acre).