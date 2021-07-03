€8,000 per acre sought for attractive west Cork farm

Schull has long been one of the most sought-after locations in west Cork
€8,000 per acre sought for attractive west Cork farm

The 84-acre holding is on the market for 

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 09:00
Conor Power

Schull has long been one of the most sought-after locations in west Cork, with its blend of rugged scenery and cosmopolitan ambiance.

There is plenty of agricultural activity happening in the area too, of course, and a property new to the market just outside the coastal village will attract the attention of certain farmers as well as that of people looking for a home with plentiful charm and acres in a beautiful part of the world.

The 84-acre holding is in the townland of Letter, 4.5km northeast of Schull in an area of hilly and mixed land – much of it devoted to sheep grazing.

This property is quite representative of the area, with its mixture of grazing and marginal land.

The chances are that the next buyer will be someone who appreciates the views rather than the good quality grazing to be found here but, as the selling agent says, one can never predict these things.

The property is in an area of hilly and mixed land. File Picture. 
The property is in an area of hilly and mixed land. File Picture. 

“Some of it is rocky but the rest of it is fine for grazing,” describes Samuel Kingston of the Cork-based selling agents Casey & Kingston.

“I think that it’s more likely that the next owner will buy it to live there rather than practice farming but you’d never know…someone could be looking upon it as a hobby farm.

“It is a bit too early to make predictions yet as the property is very new to the market.

“There have been some inquiries to date so we’ll have to see how it goes, but I would expect that there will be interest in it.” 

This is an executor sale so there isn’t likely to be any delay in procedures once the sale goes ahead and there are no entitlements with the property.

The farm does have a particular historical twist, however, as being the site of old copper mines which have long since been filled in.

The dwelling is a traditional farmhouse in need of renovation.

“It’s a fine solid one-hundred-year-old house and there are a number of old sheds there as well,” says Samuel, citing an asking price of €675,000 (€8,000/acre).

Read More

€700,000 in the making for 65 acre residential farm near Millstreet

More in this section

Fair Deal scheme could face court challenge Fair Deal scheme could face court challenge
Green light for Glanbia cheese plant as High Court rejects An Taisce's leave to appeal decision  Green light for Glanbia cheese plant as High Court rejects An Taisce's leave to appeal decision 
Vigilance advised after silage wrap and farm machinery purchased with cloned bank cards Vigilance advised after silage wrap and farm machinery purchased with cloned bank cards
€8,000 per acre sought for attractive west Cork farm

Walsh Scholarship postgraduate opportunities in agri-food research announced

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices