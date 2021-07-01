Vigilance advised after silage wrap and farm machinery purchased with cloned bank cards

Gardaí are appealing for agri-businesses nationwide to exercise vigilance following investigations into what it describes, as numerous fraudulent transactions targeting the sector in the Cavan area, over the last week.

Incidents have also been detected in surrounding counties.

One incident involved an individual who contacted a business to place an order of up to 80 rolls of silage wrap, which equates to two pallets.

The value of the products was between €6,000 and €7,000 with payment expected by phone using a credit card.

This was subsequently followed by courier pick up of the goods.

In this case, while the seller received payment, they were later contacted by the bank to say the card used for the payment had been cloned and the money was being taken back.

The business was then left down the cost of the goods.

Foiled

On June 23 last, a second attempt was made to buy 80 rolls of silage wrap in Cavan.

But this time Gardaí were present when the goods were collected and two individuals were subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, Gardaí have confirmed there have been four similar incidents in Co Cavan with similar transactions recorded in counties Laois, Roscommon, and Donegal.

Farm machinery has also been purchased through fraudulent means.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to all businesses and in particular those in the agri-business sector to remain vigilant to customers wishing to pay for substantial goods over the phone, particularly if they are not familiar with the person,” a Garda spokesman added.

“It is advisable for businesses to exercise due diligence in relation to taking card payments by phone that the card and cardholder are one in the same.

“Where a business has been the victim of such a crime they are asked to report any transactions which have been found to be fraudulent.”