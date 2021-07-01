Strong throughput keeps pig price static 

The Irish pig price remains static with quotes ranging around €1.70c/kg up to €1.76c/kg.

Throughput remains strong with 71,296 pigs processed last week, and total pig throughput for 2021 is 4% above 2020 figures.

On the European front, the German market continues to be in difficulty, even with a reduction in the supply of pigs.

The loss of market access due to Germany's Asian Swine Flue (ASF) positive status is a stark reminder to everyone in the Irish pig industry of the imperative need to keep Ireland free of ASF and other swine diseases.

The case of wild boar loose in Co Kerry last week and subsequent media coverage highlighted the need for the Department of Agriculture and all authorities to ensure invasive species like wild boar, are not allowed to get a foothold in the country.

The Chinese domestic pig market and pig price has declined over the past six months and now sits at similar prices to the European pig price level.

China will continue to be an important market for certain cuts, but its positive influence on price growth may have subsided in the short term.

Ireland’s percentage of the EU price has improved and is currently 102% of the EU average price as reported to the EU Commission for the week commencing June 19, 2021.

Factory pig throughput in the Republic of Ireland's export plants for the week ending June 27 was 71,296 head which was 636 less than the previous week and 2,946 more than in the corresponding week in 2020.

Export Plants

Top prices on a flat rate basis:

€1.69/kg-€1.74/kg in Rosderra and Kepak;

€1.72/kg-€1.76/kg in Dawn Pork & Bacon;

€1.70/kg-€1.76kg in Stauntons;

€1.74/kg - €1.78/kg in Karro (Cookstown).

Sows

€0.92-€1.02c/kg.

Weekly Slaughtering, June 27, 2021:

Pigs: 69,530;

Sows: 1,766.