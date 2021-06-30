€700,000 in the making for 65 acre residential farm near Millstreet

Located in the townland of Kippagh, near Millstreet in North Cork, a 65-acre residential farm presents a rare opportunity to purchase a substantial holding in this corner of Munster.

The executor sale has attracted plenty of interest locally as well as farther afield and is already under offer, according to the selling agent Catherine Pomeroy of Millstreet-based Dick Pomeroy & Sons Auctioneers.

“It has been let out for some time,” says Catherine, “but it has been very well farmed and looked after.”

The farm is all in one block and in permanent pasture, with very little waste, apart from a very small portion of it at the southwestern end.

There is good road frontage, with a central roadway leading through the lands to the house and outbuildings.

“It’s surrounded mainly by dairy and sheep farmers,” says Catherine of the locality, “and there would be a bit of beef farming in the area as well.

“But dairying would be the dominant sector.”

The collection of outbuildings around the yard includes a cubicle house, silage pit, two slurry pits, stall, hay barn and an obsolete milking parlour. They are all aged but workable buildings.

The house has been unoccupied for some time, appears to be structurally sound and is in need of renovation.

“The house hasn’t been lived in since 2014 and it certainly does require a bit of work,” added Catherine.

“The dwelling is a traditional-style two-storey farmhouse which has been extended.

“Accommodation includes a kitchen, living room, sitting room and separate granny flat (with its own kitchen/dining room and bedroom) on the ground floor.

“On the first floor, there is a storage room, a bathroom and four bedrooms.”

There is very little possibility that this farm will be divided into lots.

The layout of the holding simply doesn’t lend itself to being subdivided, with the farmhouse and outbuildings being located more or less in the middle of the property and accessed from the public road by a long lane.

The asking price of €700,000 is in keeping with values for good grassland in the area and with the rarity of the property type and the addition of the house and yard, it’s not surprising that there is good interest and already a “good” opening offer on the table.