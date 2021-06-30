Gardaí empowered to tackle wildlife crimes 

A new protocol to tackle wildlife crimes will involve closer working relationships between An Garda Síochána and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

Gardai and authorised NPWS officers are empowered to investigate suspected wildlife offences and bring proposals for prosecution. They have often engaged with one another on a mainly informal and local level when investigating these incidents.

The new protocol formalises this relationship and provides for structured co-operation at national, regional, and local levels across the State and is expected to bring significant synergy to wildlife law enforcement.

It will also serve to “de-conflict” situations where simultaneous investigations by both organisations might be ongoing and ensure that “the left hand knows what the right hand is doing.

Committment

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said robust and strategic co-operation between the NPWS and An Garda Síochána is critically important in effectively dealing with wildlife crime, which are offences against laws that protect wild plants, animals and habitats.

The protocol marks a significant step towards that by progressing the communication channels, information sharing and joint operations that are so urgently needed.

“There have been a number of devastating wildlife crimes in recent years, including the shooting dead and poisoning of birds of prey, poaching, wildfires, and the persecution of badgers, and they need to be tackled head on.

“This protocol will go a long way towards achieving that, in tandem with the new Wildlife Crime Unit that is currently being established within the NPWS,” he said.

Impact

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he is very aware of the impact that wildlife crime can have on communities, particularly in rural areas.

The protocol now provides for each Garda Division to appoint a dedicated Liaison Inspector to work alongside their respective District Conservation Officers in the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

He said he was confident it will facilitate a strategic working relationship, establish clearer lines of communication, intelligence sharing and participation in joint planned operations between the Gardai and the NPWS.

“This will help in our ongoing efforts to prevent and detect wildlife crime and thus protect our precious natural diversity,” he said.

Housing, Local Government and Heritage Minister Darragh O’Brien said the protocol follows an agreement in the programme for government to review the protection of the natural heritage.