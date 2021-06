Good weather drives strong mart trade

The mart trade is strong this week, with the balmy weather a major driver with regards to mart prices and general confidence.

Bandon mart had 408 calves on offer on Monday with top Friesian bull calves making up to €310 a head.

Dry cows in Bandon sold from €130 to €740 with the kilo.

Sean Ryan of Sixmilebridge Mart had his last day in charge of the mart on Saturday after ten years at the helm. His successor is Clare man and Quin native Joe Clune who takes up the position with immediate effect. Pictured L-R is Joe Clune, Manager and outgoing manager, Sean Ryan. Picture: James Tracey.

Friesian bullocks made from €180 to €650 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €364 to 1053 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €602 to €735 with their weight. Heifers made from €280 to €935 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Ch steers 412kg 1060 6 Fr steers 321kg 580 3 AA steers 391kg 850 1 Hr steer 465kg 940 2 AA heifers 310kg 590 1 Fr cow 590kg 930 1 Je cow 530kg 660

Macroom mart on Saturday had a big sale for the time of the year with prices holding firm.

Friesian bullocks made from €1.80/kg to €2.05/kg. Dry cow sold from €175 to €815 with the kilo.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.05 to €2.60 with their weight. Continental bullocks sold from €2.30/kg to €2.90/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.15/kg to €2.90/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 7 Fr steers 617kg 1240 4 AA steers 421kg 990 1 Ch steer 625kg 1490 1 Lm steer 735kg 1790 1 Hr heifer 510kg 1100 1 Sim heifer 435kg 1000 1 Lm cow 840kg 1690

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €65 to €1000 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €350 to €1035 with their weight. Weanling bulls sold from €350 to €570 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold from €430 to €1057 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Lm steers 753kg 1810 1 Ch steer 375kg 970 1 AA heifer 885kg 1920 1 Sim heifer 610kg 1380 1 Ch cow 820kg 1820 1 Lm cow 785kg 1680

It was a case of big prices and a big sale at Kilmallock mart on Monday. The mart had 850 stock on offer with farmers, exporters, feed lot purchasers, and factory agents competing at the ringside and online for stock.

Bullocks on Monday at Kilmallock sold for up to €1,610 a head or €2.48 per kg.

Dry cows made up to €1,370 a head or €2.38 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1,610 a head or €2.76 per kg. Dairy stock sold on Monday made up to €1,370 a head.

Up to €425 was paid in the calf ring for a 4 week old Belgian Blue heifer.

Heavy bulls made up to €2,180 (paid for an Aberdeen Angus weighing 1075kg). A special entry of Pedigree Hereford cows with calves at foot sold for up to €1,840 per lot.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Lim steers 378kg 880 2 Hr steers 370kg 860 1 AA steer 385kg 830 2 Sim steers 508kg 1120 2 Fr steers 528kg 1080 2 BB steers 445kg 1000 4 AA steers 618kg 1500

Ger Flynn, Dungarvan mart manager, gave us this report following Monday’s cattle sale. “Once again an excellent trade for all types of store bullocks and heifers and great demand for dry cows, in particular heavy cows.”

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Lm steers 565kg 1320 5 Hr steers 400kg 910 2 AA steers 480kg 1110 8 Ch steers 471kg 1140 1 AA heifer 590kg 1290 1 Ch cow 795kg 1650 1 Fr cow 720kg 1240

Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-Op Marts had a report on Tuesday’s weanling and suckler sale at Ennis mart.

“Numbers up on Tuesday with almost 400 on offer.

“Trade was very strong all round and some exceptional prices for some real top quality breeding type heifers.

“Calf numbers were small but met a strong trade for the 50 on offer, with a top call of €495.

“Small numbers of sucklers on offer and pairs making up to €1,900 per lot.

“Surprisingly strong trade for heavier bulls over 400kgs but some excellent stock in this category.”