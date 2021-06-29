Webinar for farmers in Protein Aid Scheme 2021

The event will assist with the introduction of CbM
CbM uses satellite data to determine activity on land. File Picture. 

A webinar has been scheduled by the Department of Agriculture to assist with the introduction of Checks by Monitoring (CbM) for the Protein Aid Scheme in 2021.

The introduction is the first step in the implementation of the Area Monitoring System (AMS) which will be compulsory in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

CbM is an automated and continuous process that will use Satellite data along with other data sources to determine the agricultural activity on all land parcels declared by farmers under this year’s Protein Aid Scheme.

The use of satellite data and technologies such as AgriSnap, the Department’s geotagged photo app for Checks by Monitoring, will have significant benefits for farmers.

For example, CbM facilitates prior notification to Protein Aid Scheme applicants of non-compliances concerning crop type and provides the applicant with the opportunity to amend their claim accordingly without penalty.

The Department, meanwhile, has written to all Protein Aid Scheme applicants with some helpful information on the introduction of CbM.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, June 29 at 11am.

For those who may not be in a position to attend on the day, a recording of the webinar will be made available on the Department’s website.

