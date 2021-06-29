Air Ambulance launches campaign to encourage agribusinesses to come on board

The Irish Community Air Ambulance has launched a campaign appealing to agribusinesses across the country to back the charity-funded organisation.

It is inviting more than 400 companies to become supporters of the Air Ambulance which is based at Rathcoole, Co Cork.

The charity works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and is tasked to respond to serious incidents and medical emergencies, often in rural and remote parts of the country.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance has been tasked 275 times since the start of 2021; each mission costs the charity an average of €3,500.

Colm Eustace, former CEO of Glanbia Agribusiness is a member of the Board of the Community Air Ambulance.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of farming-related incidents so far this year,” he added.

“We’re working with key partners to promote farm safety but unfortunately accidents still happen.

“Our Air Ambulance service is vital to rural Ireland and the farming community and we’re appealing to the agribusiness sector to support us in our mission to save lives.”

Heli-med service

Meanwhile, the heli-med service can bring casualties to the hospital in a way that best suits their needs - not just the closest geographically.

Micheál Sheridan, CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance said: “The top ten agribusinesses in Ireland had a combined turnover of €30bn in 2020.

“Like us, they are rooted in rural Ireland and by becoming a supporter of the Air Ambulance these companies can make a real difference to the lives of people in their communities.

“We predict that the Air Ambulance will be tasked to respond to more than 500 calls in 2021 which will cost us €1.55m.

“We rely entirely on donations from businesses and members of the public to fund our service.”

The Irish Community Air Ambulance has created four supporter levels from bronze to platinum with branding opportunities available for interested agribusinesses.

To discuss becoming a corporate sponsor contact Key Relationship Manager Karen O’Sullivan by emailing karen.osullivan@communityairambulance.ie