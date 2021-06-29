Former Macra president elected vice-president of CEJA

Thomas Duffy says he is honoured to have been elected to the role
Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 11:00
Aisling Kiernan

Tributes are being paid to Macra na Feirme’s former president, Thomas Duffy, following his election to vice-president of the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) online general assembly.

He follows in the footsteps of outgoing vice-president Sean Finan who served four years on the CEJA board.

President John Keane said Mr Duffy’s appointment signalled Macra’s “proud involvement” in CEJA over many decades.

“A huge congratulations to Thomas on his election to the position of CEJA Vice President,” added Mr Keane.

“Thomas continues Macra's proud involvement in CEJA over many decades.

“Thomas has shown incredible leadership in his time as Macra President and we have no doubt that he will be a great leader at EU level representing the interests of European young farmers.

“More recently Macra has had a strong voice at CEJA with outgoing vice-president Sean Finan and before Sean, former Macra President and former CEJA President Alan Jagoe.

“Macra na Feirme would also like to commend outgoing vice-president Sean Finan for serving four years on the CEJA board, especially through recent Covid-19 challenges.” 

Elected 

Meanwhile, Mr Duffy said he felt honoured to be elected.

“It’s an honour to be elected CEJA vice-president and to deliver for young farmers from Ireland and across Europe,” he continued.

“These are challenging times and the organisations that makeup CEJA will need to be empowered so a strong voice for agriculture is heard throughout Europe as we move forward with CAP.” 

 Macra na Feirme’s involvement at European level is supported by IFAC while former Macra presidents Seumas O’Brien, Carlow; Laurance Fallon, Roscommon; and Joe Healy, Galway, are among members that have served at the highest levels of CEJA.

‘A good day for Irish farm families’

