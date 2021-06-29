Recommendations made on Veterinary Medicines Regulation

A new report on the ‘Proposed Regulation of Veterinary Medicines in Ireland’ by the Joint Committee on Agriculture and the Marine has identified key findings and recommendations around the Veterinary Medicines Regulation which will commence in January 2022.

The Regulation legislates for the authorisation, use, and monitoring of veterinary medicinal products in the EU.

It came into effect in January 2019 but will not apply in EU member states until January 28, 2022.

The report recommends:

The Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine ensures the continuation of the existing network, which includes licensed merchants and veterinary pharmacists, as a recognised route of supply of antiparasitic medicines. This will provide fair competition and access to farmers and products are expertly administered by trained Responsible Persons.

Recognition of the importance of services that licensed merchants and veterinary pharmacists provide to rural communities and the farming sector which are performed to a high standard.

Expedition of the Department’s legal advice request on Article 105(4) of EU Regulation 2019/6 with the Attorney General’s office. For transparency and fairness, this advice should be shared with all stakeholders impacted.

Giving farmers the right of prompt access to prescriptions. The Committee says the introduction of the Regulation in Ireland could cause issues with regard to receiving prescriptions in a timely manner as the demand for access to veterinary surgeons will increase.

Exploration of the trend of corporate bodies purchasing several veterinaries practices in one area causing a monopoly of services. And, as a result of the anticipated change, a monopoly of veterinary products brands. Both issues will carry a significant cost to the farmer. It is necessary to ensure fairness in competition and that farmers have the same access to veterinary services across the country.

Veterinary Practitioners should not list their preferred branded medicine in their prescriptions to clients. This would allow farmers the choice of purchasing a generic version of the medication at a lower cost and, depending on the product, purchase the product with a licensed merchant or veterinary pharmacist if they prefer.

Public awareness is required in relation to antimicrobial and antiparasitic resistance and the difference between the two needs to be highlighted.

Separation of prescribing and dispensing as advocated by ICOS, ILMA, IPU has been a proven success. Other EU member states such as Denmark, Sweden and Italy have implemented this option.

Committee Cathaoirleach, Jackie Cahill said that given the significance of the Regulation, the Committee agreed to prioritise the issue and hold a series of meetings to examine the challenges facing stakeholders and the changes it will bring to the agriculture sector.

“The Committee recognises the role of veterinary practitioners, veterinary pharmacists, and licensed merchants in the provision of advice and animal healthcare products,” he added.

The Committee and I would like to express our sincere gratitude to every stakeholder that came before the Committee to give evidence.

“The discussions with stakeholders were critical to the development of this report.

“From the Committee meetings, the shared commitment of all stakeholders in providing excellent services and looking after the health of animals is commendable.

“The Committee has taken on board the evidence given during the hearings and has put together ten recommendations, observations, and conclusions.

“Some key issues arose in relation to the role of ‘Responsible Persons’, the possibility for anti-competitive practices and increased costs to farmers.

“Although we welcome the sentiment of the regulations and what it’s trying to do, the Committee and I hope the Minister will take on board our key findings and recommendations in the implementation process of the regulations.”