‘A good day for Irish farm families’

EU agri-ministers approve new CAP
‘A good day for Irish farm families’

Minister Charlie McConalogue in Luxembourg today.

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 14:10
Aisling Kiernan

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed in the last few minutes from Luxembourg that a meeting of the EU Council of Ministers has “approved and agreed” the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) which was reached in Brussels on Friday.

The deal will now be ratified by the EU Parliament. 

“We have approved and agreed at EU level the CAP for the next seven years,” he added.

“This is really good news for Irish farmers because it ensures that we have absolute certainty for the next seven years in terms of farm incomes.

"It provides flexibilities that will allow Ireland to develop its own CAP plan over the next number of months that will serve Irish agriculture for a period of time.

“This is one of the most significant reforms of CAP since the 1990s and is one that ensures our farmers will continue to produce quality, top-class food that we are renowned across the world for.

“It underpins and supports incomes, and provides the flexibility to us at national level to frame the schemes and the CAP that will work for Ireland and support farm families.

“Overall it's a good day at EU level and it's a good day for Irish farm families.”

Read More

Kerry breeders' club launches annual competition

More in this section

Minister McConalogue under pressure as CAP discussions get underway in Luxembourg Minister McConalogue under pressure as CAP discussions get underway in Luxembourg
CC FIANNA FAIL All applications under Tranche 21 of TAMS 11 approved 
Brussels reaches agreement on CAP Brussels reaches agreement on CAP
‘A good day for Irish farm families’

CAP Factbox: Europe's fight to make farming subsidies 'green'

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices