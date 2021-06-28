Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed in the last few minutes from Luxembourg that a meeting of the EU Council of Ministers has “approved and agreed” the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) which was reached in Brussels on Friday.

The deal will now be ratified by the EU Parliament.

“We have approved and agreed at EU level the CAP for the next seven years,” he added.

“This is really good news for Irish farmers because it ensures that we have absolute certainty for the next seven years in terms of farm incomes.

"It provides flexibilities that will allow Ireland to develop its own CAP plan over the next number of months that will serve Irish agriculture for a period of time.

“This is one of the most significant reforms of CAP since the 1990s and is one that ensures our farmers will continue to produce quality, top-class food that we are renowned across the world for.

“It underpins and supports incomes, and provides the flexibility to us at national level to frame the schemes and the CAP that will work for Ireland and support farm families.

“Overall it's a good day at EU level and it's a good day for Irish farm families.”