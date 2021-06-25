All applications under Tranche 21 of TAMS 11 approved 

All applications under Tranche 21 of TAMS 11 have been approved by the Department of Agriculture.

€25m was paid out under the Scheme in 2021.

“TAMS continues to be a hugely successful and beneficial scheme and I am delighted to confirm the approval of 100% of qualified applications submitted under tranche 21,” Minister Charlie McConalogue added.

“This is not something we have been able to do under previous tranches due to budgetary constraints but approving all farmers this time around was an important priority for me.

“It gives farmers great certainty in being able to carry important upgrades to their farms.”

Meanwhile, the Department confirmed that it is paying on average €1.3m per week on TAMS II investments with just over €25m now paid out in total so far this year.

Payments of over €290m have been issued in respect of over 20,700 approved applications for completed investments since the opening of TAMS II in 2015.

“I very am pleased to see that the Department continues to pay an average of €1.3m per week for completed TAMS II investments,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“With over 40,000 approvals issued since its launch, there are still a considerable amount of outstanding approvals out there with farmers.

"I would urge them to conclude the investment work and apply for the payment as soon as possible to facilitate the prompt issuing of payments”.

The current Tranche of TAMS II closes on July 23 while further tranches will open on July 23, and November 5, 2021.