All applications under Tranche 21 of TAMS 11 approved 

€25m paid out so far this year 
All applications under Tranche 21 of TAMS 11 approved 

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins. 

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 18:00

All applications under Tranche 21 of TAMS 11 have been approved by the Department of Agriculture.

€25m was paid out under the Scheme in 2021.

“TAMS continues to be a hugely successful and beneficial scheme and I am delighted to confirm the approval of 100% of qualified applications submitted under tranche 21,” Minister Charlie McConalogue added.

“This is not something we have been able to do under previous tranches due to budgetary constraints but approving all farmers this time around was an important priority for me.

“It gives farmers great certainty in being able to carry important upgrades to their farms.” 

Meanwhile, the Department confirmed that it is paying on average €1.3m per week on TAMS II investments with just over €25m now paid out in total so far this year.

Payments of over €290m have been issued in respect of over 20,700 approved applications for completed investments since the opening of TAMS II in 2015.

“I very am pleased to see that the Department continues to pay an average of €1.3m per week for completed TAMS II investments,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“With over 40,000 approvals issued since its launch, there are still a considerable amount of outstanding approvals out there with farmers.

"I would urge them to conclude the investment work and apply for the payment as soon as possible to facilitate the prompt issuing of payments”.

The current Tranche of TAMS II closes on July 23 while further tranches will open on July 23, and November 5, 2021.

Read More

Brussels reaches agreement on CAP

More in this section

CAP: ‘Agreement disastrous for Irish farmers and the rural economy’ CAP: ‘Agreement disastrous for Irish farmers and the rural economy’
Senior man looking at field with sheep CAP: ‘Commercial farming loses out’
Concern as ILT discovered in Co Monaghan flocks Concern as ILT discovered in Co Monaghan flocks
All applications under Tranche 21 of TAMS 11 approved 

Brussels reaches agreement on CAP

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices