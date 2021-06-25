Brussels reaches agreement on CAP

Money will move from intensive farming practices to protecting nature 
Brussels reaches agreement on CAP

EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski. Picture: Twitter.

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 16:25

European Union negotiators struck a deal on reforms to the bloc's huge farming subsidy programme on Friday, introducing new measures aimed at protecting small farms and curbing agriculture's environmental impact.

The deal ends a near three-year struggle over the future of the EU Common Agricultural Policy, which will suck up around a third of the EU's 2021-2027 budget, spending 387 billion euros on payments to farmers and support for rural development.

Representatives from EU member states and European Parliament clinched the agreement, which aims to shift money from intensive farming practices to protecting nature, and rein in the 10% of EU greenhouse gases emitted by agriculture.

Rules

The new CAP rules apply from 2023 and do not cover Britain following its exit from the EU.

"On some points we may have wished for a different outcome but overall I think we can be content with the agreement we have achieved," EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said in a tweet.

Campaigners and some lawmakers said the deal failed to align farming with EU goals to fight climate change, warning that many of the green measures were weak or made it optional for member states to require farmers to shift to environmentally friendly methods. 

Green measures 

The deal would require countries to spend 20% of payments to farmers from 2023-2024, rising to 25% of payments between 2025-2027, on "eco-schemes" that protect the environment, according to a draft agreement seen by Reuters. 

The final agreement was not published.

Examples could include restoring wetlands to absorb CO2, or organic farming, although the rules did not define what would count as an eco-scheme.

Any funds below those limits that are not spent on eco-schemes must be spent on green measures in other areas instead.

Redistribution of funds 

Other agreements included rules requiring EU countries to redistribute at least 10% of CAP funds to smaller farms. 

Countries could dodge this requirement if they use other methods to distribute the funds fairly.

All farmers' payments would be tied to complying with environmental rules, such as setting aside 4% of arable land for areas where nature can thrive or rotating crops annually to boost soil health.

EU auditors this week said the current CAP was failing to reduce emissions. EU agriculture emissions, half of which come from livestock, have not decreased since 2010.

European Parliament and EU member states must both formally approve the agreement. 

Reuters 

Read More

CAP: ‘Agreement disastrous for Irish farmers and the rural economy’

More in this section

Senior man looking at field with sheep CAP: ‘Commercial farming loses out’
Concern as ILT discovered in Co Monaghan flocks Concern as ILT discovered in Co Monaghan flocks
Swathe through the forest Commercial forests can help climate change fight, UL research finds
Brussels reaches agreement on CAP

CAP: ‘Agreement disastrous for Irish farmers and the rural economy’

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices