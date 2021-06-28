Kerry breeders' club launches annual competition

The official launch of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders' Club (KHFBC) annual herd competition took place recently at the Dairymaster Global Headquarters in Causeway.

Dairymaster is an international leader in dairy equipment manufacturing and is the main sponsor of the competition which aims to promote good production and conformation in Holstein Friesian herds.

The competition includes two categories, spring, and autumn, which are subdivided into senior, intermediate, junior, and new entrants’ sections with First, Second, and Third prizes in each category.

Prizes include:

Best overall cow based on kgs of protein production;

Highest herd percentage protein;

Lifetime production cow;

Highest conformation herd and production herd;

Lowest Somatic Cell Count;

Best overall heifer, junior cow, and senior cow;

Highest overall EBI herd;

Cow families;

Pure Friesian class.

The competition is open to pedigree herds and judging will commence from July 19.

This year’s judges include Robert Helen and John O’ Callaghan.

Competition

The Dairymaster perpetual cup will be awarded for the overall best cow/heifer between spring and autumn herds, with the awards night, open evening, and stock judging competition taking place later this year.

“I would like to sincerely thank Dairymaster for their continued support of the Kerry Holstein Friesian Breeders herds competition,” Chairman KHFBC, Leo O’ Connor said.

“It is very much appreciated every year, and this wouldn’t be possible without their sponsorship.

“We are delighted to see that the herd's competition is continuing to grow each year with our new entrants’ category being a huge success last year.”

John Harty, CEO Dairymaster added: “We are delighted to support the Kerry herds competition once again.

"It’s rewarding for those in the competition to get acknowledged for their work.

“The cup and trophies mean a lot, however, to be involved in this prestigious competition is a win in itself.

“The last 18 months have shown the strong industry we are all part of and it’s great to see the positive difference we make on farms every day.”

Entries

Meanwhile, the closing date for entries is Friday, July 2.

Applications can be sent to Geraldine Harty, Herds Competition Coordinator, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry.

More details can be obtained by contacting the club’s secretary, Maurice Harty on 087 638 6260.